Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund

Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Expands Coalition and Announces Relief Eligibility for Players of Over 30 Web3 Titles

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECrypto Gaming Recovery Fund Expands Coalition and Announces Relief Eligibility for Players of Over 30 Web3 TitlesThe Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund (CGRF), an initiative originally established by Splinterlands and the SPS DAO ($SPS), today announced a massive expansion of its relief program. The fund has solidified its coalition of Founding Members and officially expanded eligibility to players from over 30 separate Web3 gaming projects.Launched in August 2025 with an initial commitment exceeding $500,000, the CGRF was created to restore faith in the GameFi ecosystem by providing relief and new opportunities for players impacted by stalled or defunct blockchain gaming projects.A Growing Coalition of Veteran SponsorsBuilding on the initial partnership with dCrops, the CGRF has formally welcomed a coalition of veteran Web3 projects as official sponsors and partners. Joining Splinterlands, the SPS DAO, and dCrops are:Wrestling Organization OnlineCrypto ShotsRising StarThese projects, known for their longevity and community dedication on the Hive blockchain and beyond, have united to offer a stable landing ground for displaced gamers."The expansion of our sponsor list to include Wrestling Organization Online, Crypto Shots, and Rising Star alongside dCrops demonstrates the strength of the Web3 gaming community," said Clayboyn, SPS DAO Manager. "These are builders who have weathered the storms and are now stepping up to help players from other ecosystems find a new home."Expanded Eligibility: Supporting Over 30 CommunitiesThe CGRF is proud to announce that it is now accepting applications and offering relief pathways for community members associated with a vast array of projects.In addition to the previously approved communities of The Walking Dead: Empires, Tokyo Beast, and Pirate Nation, the fund has expanded its scope to include players from the following projects:Action & RPG:Stella Fantasy, Embersword, Shatterline, Deadrop, Chains of War, Blade of God, Champions Ascension, Loot Legends, Metalcore, Moonfrost, Realms of Alurya, RoboKiden, Planet Mojo, Ragnarok: Monster World, Hello Monster, Valeria Studios.Strategy & Simulation:Synergy of Serra, Anterris (Battlebound), JungleXYZ, Kryptomon, Mystery Society.Sports & Arcade:Nyan Heroes, Blast Royale, Derby Race, Goombles, Rumble Kong League, Captain Tsubasa Rivals.Restoring Trust and Opportunity in Web3 GamingThe Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is a structured and transparent program designed to deliver meaningful relief to affected players. It offers a stable on-ramp into established ecosystems, providing both financial value and renewed gameplay opportunities. This initiative is more than just financial relief, “it’s about community restoration and setting a higher standard for the future of Crypto Gaming”.About the SponsorsSplinterlands: A trailblazing card strategy game with over 4 billion matches played.dCrops: A premier Web3 farming simulation running for over 4 years.Wrestling Organization Online: A distinct management game bringing wrestling to the blockchain.Crypto Shots: A 3D shooter seamlessly integrated with the Hive ecosystem.Rising Star: A music career simulation game with a massive, long-term player base.DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Splinterlands, its partners, and the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund. For more information, visit splinterlands.com/cgrf

