WOO Steps into the Ring as Newest Founding Member of the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund, an initiative by Splinterlands and the SPSDAO to protect and support the Web3 gaming community, today announced a major new ally in its corner: the wrestling-themed strategy game, WOO. This alliance bolsters the fund's mission to rebuild player trust and provide a stable foundation for the future of GameFi.Established to create a safety net for players affected by the unexpected failure of Web3 games, the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund gains significant momentum with WOO’s partnership. WOO brings not only new resources to the fund’s treasury but also a passionate community and a proven commitment to sustainable, transparent operations. Displaced players will now have a direct pathway into two of the most robust ecosystems in the space: the strategic card battles of Splinterlands and the electrifying world of professional wrestling in WOO.“We're honored to have WOO join this vital movement,” said Clayboyn, Managing Director for the SPS DAO. “Their commitment to creating a sustainable and transparent ecosystem for professional wrestlers mirrors our own dedication to player security. By joining forces, we're showing the world that established Web3 projects are committed to building a safer, more trustworthy space for everyone.”The team at WOO emphasized that the fund's goals align perfectly with their own business philosophy."At WOO, our entire philosophy is about building a better, more transparent business model for an industry we love," said Bookerman, a spokesperson for the WOO development team. "When we saw the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund, we knew we had to be a part of it. It’s a mission that resonates with our core values of fairness and support. We're dedicated to 'BUILDING A BETTER WRESTLING BUSINESS, BLOCK BY BLOCK,' and that starts by ensuring the entire Web3 gaming community has a foundation of trust. This fund is a cornerstone of that foundation."The fund's core objectives remain focused on providing tangible relief and new opportunities through a structured and transparent program.Core Objectives:Provide long-term relief to players from failed Web3 games.Offer fair, verified redemption through Claim Tokens.Deliver both financial value and renewed gameplay opportunities.With the addition of WOO, the fund is now seeded by a broader coalition, including donations from Splinterlands, WOO, dCrops, Crypto Shots, the SPS DAO, and voluntary contributions from their respective communities.About WOOWOO (Wrestling Organization Online) is a revolutionary wrestling-themed strategy game making a significant impact with its provably fair and transparent financial support model for its professional wrestling partners. The game offers a competitive and exciting experience for players, allowing them to engage with their favorite sport in a new way. WOO is committed to BUILDING A BETTER WRESTLING BUSINESS, BLOCK BY BLOCK.About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a trailblazing blockchain game launched in 2018. Known for its strategic gameplay, decentralized ownership, and active community, it remains one of the most-played Web3 games in the world with over 4 billion matches played. The game is governed by the SPSDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to long-term, community-driven development.Disclaimer:This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Splinterlands, WOO, and the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund. For more information, visit splinterlands.com/cgrf

