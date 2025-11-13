Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Welcomes Rising Star as New Founding Member

Rising Star Joins Splinterlands and SPSDAO in Mission to Restore Trust and Support Players Affected by Failed Web3 Games

This collaboration strengthens our shared mission to protect players and rebuild trust in Web3 gaming.” — SPSDAO

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund, an initiative launched by Splinterlands and the SPSDAO to support players of failed Web3 games, today announced the addition of a new Founding Member: NFT-based music career simulation Rising Star. The partnership expands the fund's resources and reinforces its mission to restore trust within the GameFi ecosystem.The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund was established to provide a safety net for players who have been financially and emotionally impacted by the collapse of blockchain-based games. Rising Star's commitment adds additional resources to the fund's initial $500,000 treasury and brings another long-standing, trusted developer to the cause.“The SPS DAO's core mission is to empower players and build a sustainable, decentralized future for gaming,” said Clayboyn, SPS DAO Project Manager. “This initiative is a direct reflection of that mission. Bringing a long-standing and respected game like Rising Star into the alliance strengthens our collective ability to restore trust and demonstrate what community-led governance can achieve. We are building a resilient ecosystem, and we're thrilled to have them with us.”Jux, Founder of Rising Star, added, “Rising Star has always been about the journey—starting with nothing and building a dedicated community. We see the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund as a vital part of that same ethos. Players are the heart of Web3, and we are proud to stand with Splinterlands and the SPS DAO to offer a new stage for those who have been let down, helping them rebuild their passion and their portfolio.”The collaboration offers displaced players an on-ramp into two of the space's most established ecosystems: the strategic world of Splinterlands and the burgeoning music career world of Rising Star.The fund's core objectives remain focused on providing tangible relief and new opportunities through a structured and transparent program.Core Objectives:-Provide long-term relief to players from failed Web3 games-Offer fair, verified redemption through Claim Tokens-Deliver both financial value and renewed gameplay opportunitiesWith the addition of Rising Star, the fund is now seeded by a broader coalition, including donations from Splinterlands, Rising Star, Crypto Shots, WOO, dCrops, the SPS DAO, and voluntary contributions from their respective communities.About Rising StarGo from lowly busker to global megastar with this NFT based music career simulation! Start at the bottom and build your fanbase by performing and collecting NFTs but watch your ego!About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a trailblazing blockchain game launched in 2018. Known for its strategic gameplay, decentralized ownership, and active community, it remains one of the most-played Web3 games in the world with over 4 Billion matches played. The game is governed by the SPSDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to long-term, community-driven development.

