OSA Weekly Update - 11/26/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

This Thanksgiving, all of us at the OSA want to express our gratitude for everything you do for your communities. Many of you carry out the daily work of managing valuable local resources; others serve as elected leaders making difficult decisions; and many are engaged residents dedicated to helping your communities thrive. Your local efforts make Minnesota a model for the nation. We’re honored to support you in this work, and you have our deepest thanks.