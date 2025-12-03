Auditor Blaha to Join State Fiscal Officers to Warn that Trump Administration's Rollback of Shareholder Rights Threatens Retirement Security for Millions - For December 3, 2025
Auditor Blaha to Join State Fiscal Officers to Warn that Trump Administration's Rollback of Shareholder Rights Threatens Retirement Security for Millions
“When the SEC no longer values transparency, it puts financial risk on the very people it was created to protect, the ordinary investors and pensioners whose savings keep our markets alive.”
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join state fiscal officers on a press call [RSVP HERE] on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. CST to outline how changes from the Trump administration and the SEC silence ordinary investors, individual shareholders and pensioners who own stock. By largely halting its review of shareholder proposals and allowing companies to discard them with minimal scrutiny, the SEC is undermining fiduciaries’ ability to fulfill their duties and safeguard the assets of those they serve.
Drawing on their experience managing state resources and pension funds, these fiscal leaders will outline how the SEC’s departure from its historic role as a neutral arbiter threatens the very transparency that make U.S. markets trusted.
What:
State Fiscal Officers to Warn that Trump Administration's Rollback of Shareholder Rights Threatens Retirement Security for Millions
Who:
- Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha
- Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner
- Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs
- Dave Wallack, Executive Director, For The Long Term
When:
Thursday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. CST
RSVP:
To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.
