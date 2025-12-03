Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,289 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Blaha to Join State Fiscal Officers to Warn that Trump Administration's Rollback of Shareholder Rights Threatens Retirement Security for Millions - For December 3, 2025

Auditor Blaha to Join State Fiscal Officers to Warn that Trump Administration's Rollback of Shareholder Rights Threatens Retirement Security for Millions

“When the SEC no longer values transparency, it puts financial risk on the very people it was created to protect, the ordinary investors and pensioners whose savings keep our markets alive.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join state fiscal officers on a press call [RSVP HERE] on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. CST to outline how changes from the Trump administration and the SEC silence ordinary investors, individual shareholders and pensioners who own stock. By largely halting its review of shareholder proposals and allowing companies to discard them with minimal scrutiny, the SEC is undermining fiduciaries’ ability to fulfill their duties and safeguard the assets of those they serve.

Drawing on their experience managing state resources and pension funds, these fiscal leaders will outline how the SEC’s departure from its historic role as a neutral arbiter threatens the very transparency that make U.S. markets trusted.

What:
State Fiscal Officers to Warn that Trump Administration's Rollback of Shareholder Rights Threatens Retirement Security for Millions

Who:

  • Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha
  • Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner
  • Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs
  • Dave Wallack, Executive Director, For The Long Term

When:
Thursday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. CST

RSVP:
To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.

xxx

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Auditor Blaha to Join State Fiscal Officers to Warn that Trump Administration's Rollback of Shareholder Rights Threatens Retirement Security for Millions - For December 3, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more