State Auditor Blaha Releases 2025 Performance Measurement Program Report - November 25, 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Office of the State Auditor (OSA) announced that 39 cities and 28 counties will receive additional aid payments in 2025 for participating in the Minnesota Local Performance Measurement Program.

The voluntary program requires participating cities and counties to adopt a standard set of 10 performance measures that help residents, taxpayers and elected officials evaluate how well local services are meeting community needs. Since 2011, the program has paid out an average of $472,819 per year to local governments.

“Good government is about delivering services that work well and meet the needs of the people,” State Auditor Julie Blaha said. “The Minnesota Local Performance Measurement Program encourages local governments to maintain strong communication with their communities.”

Cities and counties use various performance measures, such as tracking public safety through crime rates or law enforcement response times. In public health, they may assess water quality. Some evaluate the cost-effectiveness of social services like child support programs, while others measure public works by the timeliness and quality of snow removal on city and county roads.

“Giving residents a seat at the table through programs like this helps ensure that government services truly meet community needs,” Auditor Blaha said.

In 2025, 39 cities (5%) and 28 counties (32%) were certified by the OSA to the Minnesota Department of Revenue to receive additional aid payments for participation in the Performance Measurement Program. This was a decrease in one city and two counties from 2024.

A county or city that elects to participate in the Performance Measurement Program is eligible for a reimbursement of $0.14 per capita, not to exceed $25,000.

Detailed information on how local governments can participate in the Performance Measurement Program can be found on the OSA website.

The full reports can be accessed on the OSA website.

