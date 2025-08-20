Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) Recognized in Colombia for Courtroom Recording Tech That Protects Against Deepfake Threats

Derecho de los Negocios — a respected Colombian legal and business publication Ed Segura, Global Business Development

From Kentucky to Bogotá — JAVS’s AI-driven recording, transcription, and real-time caption technology sets the global standard for protecting judicial integrity

There’s a lot of justified concern about AI in the courtroom — but AI can also be the strongest safeguard we have. JAVS Suite 9 recording software uses AI to increase efficiency and accessibility.” — Ed Segura, Global Business Development

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), a U.S.-based leader in secure courtroom technology, is earning international recognition for using artificial intelligence in a responsible and impactful way to protect the fairness of legal proceedings.A recent feature in Derecho de los Negocios — a respected Colombian legal and business publication — explored the growing threat of deepfake technology in virtual hearings and highlighted JAVS’s high-fidelity audio/video recording, advanced speaker diarization, and real-time transcription tools as a model for safeguarding judicial integrity.The article warns that deepfakes — AI-generated synthetic media capable of impersonating voices and faces with alarming realism — are increasingly being used in identity fraud, evidence tampering, and even organized crime schemes. These risks have been documented in high-profile cases worldwide, from India to Nigeria, Colombia, and beyond.________________________________________The JAVS Difference: Responsible AI in the CourtroomUnlike generic videoconferencing tools, JAVS courtroom systems integrate:• High-fidelity, tamper-resistant recording of both video and audio• System diarization to attribute statements accurately to the right participant• AI-powered Real-time transcription and multilingual translation for accessibility and transparency• Secure metadata tagging to maintain a verifiable chain of custody for all evidenceThese features directly address vulnerabilities identified in the Colombian article — such as the lack of robust authentication protocols and the risks of manipulated evidence entering the record undetected.________________________________________“There’s a lot of justified concern about AI in the courtroom — but AI can also be the strongest safeguard we have,” said Ed Segura, Global Business Development. “JAVS systems are designed not just to capture what happens in court, but to ensure it’s authentic, verifiable, and accessible to all participants. That’s the kind of AI the justice system needs.”________________________________________The Colombian feature underscores that the deepfake threat is global, and so must be the solution. JAVS technology is used by courts, tribunals, and hearing rooms across the United States — and is increasingly recognized abroad for its ability to combine efficiency with uncompromising security.The featured article has been translated into English and posted to the viewable link at the bottom of this Press Release. The original article can be found here:________________________________________About Justice AV SolutionsFounded in 1981, Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) develops advanced courtroom technology that enables courts to record, transcribe, translate, and secure legal proceedings. By integrating AI responsibly, JAVS helps justice systems worldwide maintain the integrity, transparency, and accessibility of their processes.

