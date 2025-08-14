Justice AV Solutions Unveils Suite 9: AI-Driven NextGen Courtroom Recording Software with Live Demonstrations at CTC

JAVS New Suite 9 Browser-Based Interface Editable Word Transcript Brian Green, COO Justice AV Solutions (JAVS)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), the premier provider of courtroom technology serving over 10,000 courtrooms across the United States and in 17 countries worldwide, today announced the launch of Suite 9 , its most advanced and AI-powered courtroom software to date. Built with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Suite 9 delivers seamless control, unprecedented accessibility, and instantaneous AI-generated court transcripts—transforming the way justice is recorded and delivered.AI-Powered Courtroom Control, Anywhere – Right from Your Browser. Streamline every aspect of courtroom management with easy-to-operate browser-based controls. With its browser-based interface, judges, clerks, and court staff can securely operate courtroom technology from any authorized device, eliminating the complexity of traditional setups. AI optimizes performance in real time, ensuring fast, intuitive operation in even the busiest courtrooms.Direct Case Management File Integration. Suite 9 further enhances efficiency by allowing courts to import case management files directly into the platform. This seamless integration eliminates redundant data entry, keeps case information organized and accessible, and ensures that all relevant details are immediately available during proceedings—saving valuable time and reducing administrative overhead.Real-Time AI Captions and Translation in 30+ Languages. Powered by advanced AI language models, Suite 9 delivers real-time speech-to-text captions and instant translation in over 30 languages. This ensures proceedings remain accessible to participants regardless of language or hearing ability, both in-person and remotely, while maintaining exceptional accuracy and speed.Instant, Editable AI-Generated Transcripts. Immediately after a proceeding concludes, Suite 9’s AI transcript engine produces fully editable Microsoft Word transcripts in seconds. This rapid, automated process dramatically reduces turnaround times, minimizes human error, and provides courts with highly accurate, searchable records almost instantly.Experience Suite 9 Live at CTC in September. Justice AV Solutions will showcase the full capabilities of Suite 9 with live, interactive demonstrations at the NCSC Court Technology Conference (CTC) in Kansas City on September 16th and 17th. Attendees will experience firsthand how Suite 9’s AI-driven features can revolutionize courtroom efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility.The Future of Courtroom Recording Technology is Available Today. “Suite 9 is more than an upgrade—it’s a breakthrough,” said Brian Green, Chief Operations Officer, Justice AV Solutions. “By embedding AI into the heart of courtroom operations, we’re enabling faster, smarter, and more inclusive justice for all. And at CTC this September, people will be able to see it in action.”As the latest innovation from Justice AV Solutions, a trusted leader in court technology for over 40 years, Suite 9 reaffirms the company’s commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and forward-thinking solutions that improve the administration of justice worldwide.For more information about Suite 9 and to schedule a live demo for your court, visit www.javs.com or email solutions@javs.com.

