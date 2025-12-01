Legal Thriller 'Suspect Justice' by Todd Adams Explores Love, Redemption, and the Power of Art

NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing a fresh voice to the legal thriller genre, retired attorney and author Todd Adams announces the release of his new book, “Suspect Justice,” a gripping story of redemption, identity, and transformation set against the backdrop of Detroit’s rich cultural history.At its heart, “Suspect Justice” is about love, community, and the resilience of the human spirit. The story follows Bob Jaffe, a secular Jewish lawyer whose life is in shambles following a divorce, illness, and the financial crisis. Jaffe takes on a high-stakes case defending a young, gay, Black man accused of art forgery. Through his role as defense counsel, Jaffe finds himself confronting deep-seated prejudices about race, sexuality, and the city he inhabits. The case challenges his preconceptions and pushes him to discover not just the truth behind the charges, but also a renewed sense of purpose and connection. Ultimately, Jaffe realizes that the young man’s transcendent art is the key to his own redemption.Todd Adams draws on his years practicing law and living in Detroit to create an evocative and authentic narrative. Through dynamic courtroom scenes and vivid descriptions of Detroit’s historic and social fabric, the novel probes the complexities of justice, morality, and the power of art to bring about transformation. With a rich, first-person perspective, it is a story that is as much about personal atonement as it is about systemic inequities within the criminal justice system.Adams explains, “I wanted to write a thriller that’s not just about the legal system but also about the invisible boundaries we place on ourselves and others. I hope readers find meaning and inspiration in Bob’s story and the way art helps him reconnect with his humanity.”Uplifting and deeply probing, the novel is perfect for fans of legal dramas and contemporary fiction that explores themes of identity, redemption, and hope.“Suspect Justice” (ISBN 9781966799849) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:A secular Jewish lawyer, Bob Jaffe, seeks redemption by representing a poor, gay, African-American man accused of selling fake artwork in Detroit, but Jaffe discovers it to be challenging as he is beaten down by the financial crisis, age, and illness. Only by investigating his past and celebrating all of his separate—and shared—identities does Jaffe find atonement and true community. Told in the first person, it culminates in courtroom scenes focused on the transformative power of art and the unfairness of a legal system out of control.About the Author:Todd Adams is a retired assistant attorney general of Michigan. The Michigan Law Journal published his short story after it placed second in the journal’s annual writing contest. The online journals The Academy of the Heart and Mind and Literary Veganism have published his flash fiction. His writings about civil rights and American Indian affairs have been published by many legal journals and reviews. He is also the co-author of a book about the legal status of a Tribal reservation in Michigan published by the University of Oklahoma Press.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

