Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) Welcomes Maggie Talty as Marketing and Communications Lead

Photo of Maggie Talty, Marketing and Communications Lead at Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR). Cleantech Industry Resources logo. Cleantech Industry Resources has completed over 8.5 GWp and 332 sites in Late-Stage Engineering (Solar), 2 GWp and 102 sites of Late-Stage Engineering (BESS), and 141 GWp and 8,150 sites Project-Diligenced.

New communications leadership strengthens market visibility and awareness of CIR’s standardized energy development services

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) , the world’s only Development-as-a-Service provider for energy project delivery, welcomes Maggie Talty as Marketing and Communications Lead. In this role, Talty will offer strategic leadership and oversee CIR’s digital communications, brand strategy, public relations and content development, advancing CIR’s presence across the clean energy landscape, strengthening market visibility and building awareness of CIR’s service offerings.Talty brings strategic communications expertise across nonprofit, advocacy, policy, and B2B sectors. Her work in media relations, digital storytelling, and multi-channel communications has helped mission-driven organizations translate complex ideas into clear, compelling narratives that drive action.Most recently, Talty served as a Tourism Marketing Specialist at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, where she advanced statewide tourism initiatives and supported programs like the Vermont Inspiration Guide, Stay & Play Directory, and the Vermont Attractions Association. Her work focused on strengthening Vermont’s tourism economy through statewide marketing and industry advocacy.Previously, Talty worked as Communications Coordinator at Vermont-based public relations agency Junapr, supporting nonprofit, government, and B2B clients across media outreach, public relations, social media strategy, and digital content. Her work contributed to an earned placement at SXSW 2024.“At a time when clean energy is facing heightened scrutiny and attack, clear, strategic communication is no longer optional. It’s vital infrastructure,” said Talty. “CIR is reshaping how energy projects are developed, and I am excited to help tell that story, dismantle misinformation across the industry, and expand our impact.”Daniel Dus, CEO of CIR said, “Maggie brings a blend of creativity and passion needed to articulate the value of predictable energy project deployment. When you are doing something for the first time, as CIR is with energy project development-as-a-service, it is hard to articulate. This makes having strong, consistent, concise messaging even more important.”In her role, Talty will advance CIR’s mission by developing content that highlights opportunities for energy developers and how standardized, fixed-price development services reduce risk and accelerate delivery across the full project lifecycle.With Talty joining as Marketing & Communications Lead, CIR continues to expand its leadership team and reinforce its commitment to delivering predictable, fixed-price development services that reduce cost, risk, and time for energy projects. For more information about CIR’s mission, visit https://www.cleantechindustryresources.com/ About Cleantech Industry ResourcesCleantech Industry Resources (CIR) is transforming how renewable energy projects are developed and engineered by delivering commoditized, fixed-price services across the full project lifecycle. With offices operating globally, CIR produces standardized work products that reduce cost, risk, and timelines for solar, battery storage, and hybrid energy projects worldwide. CIR provides turnkey development-as-a-service, engineering, and construction management solutions, leveraging advanced software, automation, and strict quality control to bring unparalleled speed, transparency, and scalability to clean energy deployment.

Cleantech Industry Resources Product Page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.