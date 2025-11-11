Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) Welcomes Weston Martin as Director of Operations

Professional photo of Weston Martin, Director of Operations at Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR). Cleantech Industry Resources logo.

New operational leadership strengthens CIR’s commitment to faster, lower-cost energy project delivery.

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) , the leader in standardized energy project development, is pleased to announce Weston Martin has joined the company as Director of Operations. In this role, Martin will bridge business development and project execution by supporting new client acquisition, nurturing existing partnerships, and implementing internal systems that enable CIR’s clients to develop, engineer, finance, construct, and operate renewable energy projects faster and at a fraction of traditional costs.Martin joins CIR with experience in renewable energy operations, business development, and large-scale program execution. He served as Director of Development at Green Lantern Solar, where he led expansion into five new markets and managed 80 MW of utility-scale solar, community solar, and energy storage projects. Prior to that, he served as Director of Business Development at Ceres Greens and spent more than eight years in the U.S. Army as a Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot and Aviation Officer.“At a moment when the industry is calling for speed, transparency, and cost predictability, CIR is providing exactly what the market has been waiting for,” said Weston Martin. “By commoditizing development and making critical services fixed-rate and on-demand, CIR is changing how projects get done. I’m thrilled to help scale that mission.”CIR CEO Daniel Dus said, “Weston brings the operational rigor required to help our clients accelerate their projects and portfolios. His leadership strengthens CIR’s ability to deliver consistent outcomes for our customers, while continuing to shorten project timelines and increase operational efficiency.”Martin’s appointment advances CIR’s mission to deliver commoditized, fixed-price services across the full development lifecycle, enabling developers, builders, and capital partners to deploy clean energy projects with greater speed and lower risk.For more information about ClR’s work, visit https://www.cleantechindustryresources.com/ About Cleantech Industry ResourcesCleantech Industry Resources (CIR) has transformed how energy projects are developed and engineered by delivering commoditized, fixed-price services across the full project lifecycle. With offices operating globally, CIR produces standardized work products that reduce cost, risk, and timelines for solar, battery storage, and hybrid energy projects worldwide. CIR provides turnkey development-as-a-service, engineering, and construction management solutions, leveraging advanced software, automation, and strict quality control to bring unparalleled speed, transparency, and scalability to clean energy deployment.

