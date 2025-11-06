CIR extends market leadership in Development-as-a-Service by acquiring Praxium, the pioneer in 'Diligence-as-a-Service'

Professional photo of Richard Matsui, Vice Chair of Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR). Cleantech Industry Resources logo. Cleantech Industry Resources has completed over 8.5 GWp and 332 sites in Late-Stage Engineering (Solar), 2 GWp and 102 sites of Late-Stage Engineering (BESS), and 141 GWp and 8,150 sites Project-Diligenced.

Acquisition integrates AI diligence to deliver fixed-price development and M&A support for energy projects

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) , the world’s first Development-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider for energy project delivery, announced the acquisition of all intellectual property associated with Praxium , LLC’s AI-driven diligence technology, including the proprietary software, data, models, and tools that automate technical, financial, and legal due diligence for energy project mergers and acquisitions (M&A).CIR built the world’s first commoditized, fixed-price, Development-as-a-Service platform. By acquiring Praxium’s AI “Diligence-as-a-Service” capability, CIR now offers its clients even stronger capabilities in the full assessment-to-deployment lifecycle of energy project development.As part of the acquisition, Praxium CEO Richard Matsui joins CIR as Vice Chair. Matsui will strengthen the company’s relationships with institutional investors and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).Matsui has a track record of reshaping renewable energy finance. As the founding CEO of kWh Analytics, now the industry's largest independent insurance provider, he created the global benchmarks—including the 'Solar Risk Assessment' and the first actuarial table of solar performance—that defined how projects are underwritten and insured today. Praxium's AI platform is the next evolution of this work, making it a perfect strategic complement to CIR’s mission to standardize development.“The acquisition of Praxium’s artificial intelligence platform is a major milestone for CIR,” said Daniel Dus, CEO of CIR. “By combining Praxium’s revolutionary AI diligence technology with our fully commoditized DaaS services, we are fundamentally transforming how clean energy projects are developed.”Praxium’s technology acts as your on-demand AI diligence partner. It ingests an entire project data room and, within 48 hours, delivers a concise "Red Flag Memo" that pinpoints critical risks and potential deal-killers. This is why leading IPPs, collectively managing over $5B in assets, use Praxium to triage their deal pipeline—freeing their expert talent to focus on viable projects, not dead ends.“CIR built the industry’s first DaaS model. By integrating our AI, we are now officially launching the 'triage room' for renewable M&A, says Richard Matsui, CEO of Praxium and Vice Chair at CIR. “We are giving deal teams the focus they need - to stop wasting time on bad deals. And start winning the right deals, faster.”CIR’s highly tech-enabled global delivery platform provides fixed-price services for development, engineering, diligence, and transaction support and reduces associated soft costs by 30–70% or more.With the addition of Praxium’s AI suite, CIR owns and operates the most advanced Development-as-a-Service platform in the industry, designed to provide clean energy project developers with predictable timelines, transparent pricing, and dramatically reduced risk. For more information about CIR’s work, visit www.cleantechindustryresources.com/product About Cleantech Industry ResourcesCleantech Industry Resources (CIR) has transformed how energy projects are developed and engineered by delivering commoditized, fixed-price services across the full project lifecycle. With offices globally, CIR produces standardized work products that reduce cost, risk, and timelines for solar, battery storage, wind, EV charging, and hybrid energy projects worldwide. CIR provides turnkey development-as-a-service, engineering, and construction management solutions, leveraging advanced software, automation, and strict quality control to bring unparalleled speed, transparency, and scalability to clean energy deployment.About Praxium, LLCFounded by solar fintech entrepreneur Richard Matsui, Praxium developed an AI solution to solve the renewable industry's most critical M&A diligence challenges. Its "Diligence-as-a-Service" (DaaS) provides deal teams with the AI-powered triage needed to accelerate investment and de-risk deployment.MEDIA CONTACTMaggie Talty, Marketing and Communications Leadmtalty@cleantechir.com(802) 393-4172‬

