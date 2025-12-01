Clique Games Wins Judge’s Pick for ‘Lotters’ in Meta’s Horizon Mobile Hackathon

Lotters wins Judges Pick in Meta Horizon Hackathon

First In-House Title Receives Recognition in Genre Showdown Event

We put everything we could into Lotters to make it the kind of experience we hope to see more of in Horizon Worlds.” — Brandon Egolf

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Lotters ", one of Clique Games ’ first internally developed titles, has been awarded a Judge’s Wildcard Pick in Meta’s "Horizon Mobile Genre Showdown: Reloaded", a global competition featuring hundreds of entries and a $2.5 million prize pool.This marks Clique’s first-ever hackathon entry, and a strong start for the studio’s in-house dev efforts. Lotters stood out among hundreds of games in the Open Genre category, earning recognition for creativity, innovation, and execution.“We built Lotters as a love letter to logic puzzles and UI experimentation, so getting a nod from the judges on our first outing into competitive development is huge,” said Waylon Fisher, COO of Clique Games. “It’s validation for the team, and just the beginning of what we’re building.”Lotters: A Word Game That Doesn’t Play AroundBuilt entirely in Meta Horizon Worlds using in-world tools, Lotters is a unique word deduction game where players use alphabetical feedback and power-ups to guess secret words. Imagine Wordle with strategy, charm, and an otter named Otto as your guide.The game launched earlier this month alongside Slap Arena, as part of Clique’s first public expansion into original development.“We put everything we could into Lotters to make it the kind of experience we hope to see more of in Horizon Worlds,” said Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games. “We’re proud of how it turned out, and the award feels like a strong signal that we’re on the right track.”From Publishing Powerhouse to Proven CreatorsFounded in 2020, Clique Games made its name as a VR publisher behind hits like Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu, Frenzy VR, Rogue Ascent, and Scared by Squares . Earlier this month, the company announced its official expansion into internal development with the launch of Lotters and Slap Arena on Meta Horizon Worlds.This award signals the next step in that journey: not just making games, but making them well—and getting noticed for it.About Clique GamesClique Games is a VR development and publishing studio focused on making immersive gaming more accessible. From launching titles on the Meta Store to developing original experiences in UGC ecosystems, Clique combines expert publishing chops with a bold new approach to internal game creation.

Lotters | A New Kind of Word Game for Meta Horizons

