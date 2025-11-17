Clique Games Helps Launch Humble’s New VR Bundle

Clique Games helped organize Humble's new Beyond Virtual Realities VR bundle, featuring Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu, FrenzyVR, and more. Available now.

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu and FrenzyVR lead the lineup in the Beyond Virtual Realities collection

Getting to bring these games together and team up with Humble to host it has been incredible! We’re all proud as hell of how it turned out.” — Brandon Egolf

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clique Games , the XR Studio and Publisher behind Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu, Frenzy VR, and Scared by Squares, played a central role in organizing Humble’s newest VR bundle: Beyond Virtual Realities. Working directly with Humble’s team and coordinating with developers across the VR space, Clique helped bring together a curated collection of standout immersive titles. Alongside Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu and FrenzyVR, the bundle includes games like the stealthy sandbox The Break-In, retro adventure Pixel Ripped 1978, co-op chaos simulator Drunkn Bar Fight, magic dueler Elements Divided, and the highly physical Venture’s Gauntlet, offering players a diverse snapshot of where VR is right now.The bundle is available as a pay-what-you-want offer and runs for a limited time through Humble.“This bundle is about putting great VR games in more hands,” said Waylon Fisher, COO of Clique Games. “We worked directly with Humble and fellow VR devs to make this happen, and we’re thrilled with how it turned out.”Two of Clique’s most popular releases are featured in the lineup:Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu – A first-person martial arts brawler with physics-driven combat, stylized visuals, and a full single-player tournament mode.FrenzyVR – A sandbox of pure chaos, where players experiment with absurd weapons, physics-driven destruction, and interactive environments.“Getting to bring these games together and team up with Humble to host it has been incredible! We’re all proud as hell of how it turned out,” said Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games. “Humble’s been awesome to work with, and every dev in this lineup brought something unique for players. This is the kind of bundle we've been looking forward to building for years, and now that it's here we can't wait to see everyone's reactions!"Bundle DetailsName: Beyond Virtual Realities BundleLive: November 14 at 11:00 AM PacificEnds: December 5 at 6:00 PM PacificLink: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/beyond-virtual-realities-bundle About Clique GamesClique Games is a VR development and publishing studio helping indie devs launch standout titles across platforms like Meta Quest, SteamVR, and Horizon Worlds. With a growing catalog and a focus on original development, Clique continues to expand its impact on the future of immersive gaming.Press Contact:press@clique.games

