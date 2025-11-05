Clique Games Announces Studio with Launch of Two Original Titles on Meta Horizon Worlds

Clique Games Announces Studio

Clique Games expands into original development with Slap Arena and Lotters, now live on Meta Horizon Worlds and free to play.

Years of launching games for other teams gives us the confidence that our games will have the same success!” — Brandon Egolf

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clique Games , a leading VR publisher known for launching fan-favorite titles like Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu, Frenzy VR, Scared by Squares, and Monkey Doo, has officially expanded into in-house development with the launch of Slap Arena and Lotters on Meta Horizon Worlds this week.This marks the company’s first foray into original game creation after years of building a reputation as one of VR’s top indie publishers. Both games are available now for free and represent a new creative direction as Clique steps into the spotlight as a developer.“Since Clique Games began, we've been dedicated to helping developers launch their titles and build them into the successes they deserve to be. Now we are using our expertise and team to branch out into development!” said Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games. “Slap Arena and Lotters, both for Meta Horizon Worlds, are just the beginning of our expansion into original development -- something we've been looking forward to for a long time!”Slap First. Ask Later.Launching today on Meta Horizon Worlds, Slap Arena is a chaotic, collectible-driven multiplayer game built for fans of Pet Simulator X and Roblox Slap Battles. Players slap their way through themed levels, collect unique gloves, and accumulate slap power to conquer bosses.“With Slap Arena, we set out to create something instantly satisfying,” said Waylon Fisher, COO of Clique Games. “It’s easy to jump into, fun to collect and explore, and built with a strong focus on replayability and community interaction.”Every slap earns coins. Every coin leads to a new glove. Players pop open Slap Capsules to grow their collection, build their slap power, and increase their treasure earnings. Some gloves are stylish, others are just plain ridiculous. Up to four players can explore social spaces together, knock each other around for laughs, or climb the prestige leaderboard to flex their slap supremacy.Build Power. Collect Gloves. Slap Everything.Lotters Brings Wordplay to the Hackathon StageJoining Slap Arena is Lotters, Clique’s second Horizon Worlds release— an inventive word puzzle adventure that’s already gaining attention in the Meta Mobile Genre Hackathon. Built entirely using Horizon’s in-world tools, Lotters is a word deduction game where players guess secret words using alphabetical feedback and strategic power-ups. Each level reveals whether the correct answer comes before or after your guess, with known word lengths and themed categories guiding the way.From its custom UI systems to its handcrafted soundtrack and pixel art visuals, Lotters is a passion project disguised as a word game. It features 100 levels, a leaderboard-tied daily challenge, and a polished, mobile-friendly Horizon Worlds experience that rewards both casual play and long-term mastery.“We built Lotters to push the limits of Horizon scripting,” added Egolf. “The entire main game is literally just one script / UI entity of over 15,000 thousands of lines of logic. It's one of those things where you look at it and think, 'that shouldn't work', but somehow it does!"From Publisher to Platform PioneerFounded in 2020, Clique Games began as a full-service VR publishing studio with a mission to make XR game publishing easy. The company quickly became a go-to partner for indie devs, bringing titles like Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu, Monkey Doo, Rogue Ascent VR, and Frenzy VR to life through porting, optimization, marketing, and platform deals.Now, with an expanded focus on in-house development and rapid content delivery on platforms like Meta Horizon Worlds, Clique is growing its reach without losing its publishing roots.“Years of launching games for other teams gives us the confidence that our games will have the same success!” said Egolf. “This is just the beginning and we are more excited than ever for what's to come!”About Clique GamesClique Games is a VR development and publishing studio focused on making immersive gaming more accessible. From launching titles on the Meta Store to developing original experiences in UGC ecosystems, Clique combines expert publishing chops with a bold new approach to internal game creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.