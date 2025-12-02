Join investorTV on Dec. 4, 2025 for 'The AI Wave: Opportunities, Disruptions, and What Comes Next' Live Panel

The AI Wave: Opportunities, Disruptions, and What Comes Next

investorTV hosts “The AI Wave” on Dec 4, 2025, covering AI’s real impact, market growth, and the sectors driving advances in AI and robotics.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, announces its next webinar, “The AI Wave: Opportunities, Disruptions, and What Comes Next.” The event is scheduled for December 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET (5:00 PM CET).The live panel will explore whether AI is overhyped or underhyped, the size and growth of the global AI and robotics markets, and the key sectors driving this expansion.Panelists include:- Brian Williamson, CEO & President, Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV | OTCID: JROOF | FRA: JLM)- Frédéric Chabot, Head of Corporate Development, MindWalk Holdings (NASDAQ: HYFT)- Shahab Samimi, CEO, Humanoid Global (CSE: ROBO | FWB: 0XM1 | OTCQB: RBOHF)- Andrew Kiguel, Executive Chairman & CEO, Realbotix (TSXV: XBOT | OTCQB: XBOTF | FRA: 76M0.F)Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist, and Global One Media host, Ashleigh Barry, will moderate the discussion.“What energizes me most is hearing how these incredible innovators across AI, biotech, and robotics are advancing technology in ways that truly move industries forward. This session will give attendees a grounded, inside look at the trends that are shaping the next wave of growth. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help equip investors with clarity as they navigate the evolving world of AI and robotics,” says Ashleigh.The panel will cover:- How companies are applying AI and robotics today- Which industries are ahead and which are falling behind- How regulation is shaping innovation and adoption- Where the most compelling investment opportunities may emerge over the next three to five yearsThis panel gives investors and tech enthusiasts an opportunity to hear expert perspectives on the fast-moving AI and robotics landscape. Attendees will also be able to participate in a live Q&A with the speakers. Sign up now to attend this live event at no cost: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jKsJnslPQd2unBG6QWVDNQ#/registration About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform that features long-form, one-hour interviews with public company executives, market analysts, and industry thought leaders. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also hosts live panel discussions on the latest capital market trends and hottest commodities. https://investor-television.com/ Follow investorTV:YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv Website- https://investor-television.com/ LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ X- https://x.com/_investortv Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/show/43ahuKrz1JFGJwX3R6pF2C

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.