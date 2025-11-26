investorTV Presents: 'End of Dollar Dominance? The Return of Real Assets & Strategic Value' Live Panel on Dec. 1, 2025

End of Dollar Dominance? The Return of Real Assets & Strategic Value | Live Panel on Dec. 1

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar, “End of Dollar Dominance? The Return of Real Assets & Strategic Value.” The event will take place on December 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET (5:00 PM CET).This live online panel will bring together industry leaders to discuss the future of the global monetary system, the status of U.S. dollar dominance, and what shifting currency dynamics mean for gold, silver, and junior exploration companies.Speakers include:- Michael Williams, Chairman and Director, Aftermath Silver (TSXV: AAG | OTCQX: AAGFF)- Robert Eckford, CEO, Rua Gold (TSXV: RUA | OTC: NZAUF | WKN: A40QYC)⁠- Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO, Sidney Resources (OTCID: SDRC)- Christopher Ecclestone, Principal and Mining Strategist, Hallgarten + CompanyJon Franklin, an accomplished consulting geologist and a host of Global One Media, will moderate the discussion.“The end of dollar dominance and the return of real assets marks a pivotal shift in the way people are investing. Looking forward to breaking down why commodities are more relevant than ever,” says Jon.Topics to be discussed include:> Is U.S. dollar dominance structurally changing, and on what timeline?> How shifts in international trade and finance could impact commodity markets> Why silver and gold remain strategic assets in the global financial landscape> How geopolitical, regulatory, or infrastructure trends are shaping the outlook for junior exploration> Investment strategies for identifying long-term valueThis panel helps investors seek expert perspectives on today's rapidly changing global economic landscape. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with the panelists. Register now to secure your spot for this free, live event: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mY7Py_QyRBW0BvC0dnXrhA About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform that features long-form, one-hour interviews with public company executives, market analysts, and industry thought leaders. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also hosts live panel discussions on the latest capital market trends and hottest commodities. https://investor-television.com/ Follow investorTV:YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv Website- https://investor-television.com/ LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ X- https://x.com/_investortv Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/show/43ahuKrz1JFGJwX3R6pF2C

