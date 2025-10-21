Global One Media Group Establishes New Singapore Headquarters and Expands International Service Offering

Global One Media Group Headquarters in Singapore

Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. is proud to announce the opening of its new headquarters at 8 Marina Boulevard, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore.

Anchoring our headquarters at Singapore’s Marina Bay Financial Centre — at the heart of Asia’s financial and innovation hub — marks an exciting new chapter for us.” — Bastien Boulay

