Western Cape briefs media on integrated safety and security initiatives, 3 Dec

Safety Drives Prosperity: How Safety Partnerships Fuel Jobs and Investment

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Premier Alan Winde will host an online briefing with Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, and Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, where the critical importance of integrated safety and security initiatives will be examined.

“Safety, economic growth, and job creation go hand in hand. To significantly drive growth and jobs, we must work closer together with our partners to reduce and prevent crime,” said Premier Winde

Date: Wednesday, 3 December 2025

Time: 12:00 – 12:45

Venue: Virtual platform Teams (link below)

There will be an opportunity for the media to pose questions.

