Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital Earns Center of Excellence Designation in Rehabilitation Services and Stroke Care

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital, a Nobis managed hospital, has been officially designated as a Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services – Stroke Care by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ). This dual certification recognizes both the exemplary performance in the clinical management of patients requiring rehabilitation from a disabling disease or injury, as well as the specialized rehabilitation and medical treatments provided to patients who have suffered a stroke. Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital successfully completed a comprehensive onsite survey to assess its adherence to evidence-based care standards established by leading healthcare experts and nationally recognized organizations. This thorough survey process involved an in-depth review of medical documentation, direct observation of patient care, interviews with the hospital's rehabilitation team and hospital leadership, and patient interviews at the rehabilitation hospital.

“We are extremely proud of Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital for achieving these distinguished designations as a Center of Excellence in both medical rehabilitation services and stroke care,” said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis. “Our mission is to be the premier medical rehabilitation leader in every community we serve. Achieving this Center of Excellence designation affirms the outstanding work our hospital teams commit to every day.”



About Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital

Orlando Rehabilitation Hospital is a 3-story, 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two rehab therapy gyms, owned and co-developed by New Era Companies and WB Development. People with disabling illnesses and injuries, such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries, are cared for under the management of Nobis. A team of medical rehab physicians, therapists, and rehab-trained nurses, along with the hospital care team, will develop the intensive medical rehabilitation program for each patient during their hospital stay.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and own inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has currently opened 18 hospitals, with another nine under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient Nobis hospitals.

