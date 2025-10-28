Nobis Receives Washington State Approval for Construction of New Rehabilitation Hospital in King County

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Chester Crouch, Founder & CEO

Development Underway for Seattle Rehabilitation Hospital, a Nobis Hospital, Featuring 60 Inpatient Rehabilitation Beds

Nobis is honored to serve King County and the nearby communities as well as partner with local health systems” — Chester Crouch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis is excited to announce that it has received its first state regulatory approval for the Certificate of Need to construct a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in King County. The Seattle Rehabilitation Hospital, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, will be co-developed with Cross Development and will feature 60 modern private patient rooms and two rehabilitation therapy gyms equipped with advanced technologies and state-of-the-art equipment.

People with disabling illnesses and injuries, such as brain injury, stroke, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries, will be cared for under the management of Nobis. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, rehab-trained nurses, and the hospital's support team will develop an intensive physical and medical rehabilitation program for each patient during their inpatient stay.

“Nobis is honored to serve King County and the nearby communities as well as partner with local health systems. We appreciate the Department of Health's diligence in the application process,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis. “The Seattle Rehabilitation Hospital will bring over 100 career opportunities to the Seattle area and the surrounding communities."

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and own inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has currently opened 18 hospitals, with another eight under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient Nobis hospitals.

About Cross Development

As a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties over $1B in value, Cross Development executes using a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for our clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly. crossdevelopment.net

https://youtu.be/hJWHooUzN7w?si=q0NomFJfC9SZawAn

