Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Tom Marnejon as Chief Executive Officer

Tom Marnejon, CEO

We welcome Tom’s leadership at Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital.” — Chris Bergh, Nobis COO

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital has announced the appointment of Tom Marnejon as Chief Executive Officer ahead of its highly anticipated opening in March 2026. Tom is a skilled Occupational Therapist with over four years of leadership experience in rehabilitation therapy across acute care and senior living environments. He has held multi-facility leadership roles, focusing on optimizing rehabilitation operations, enhancing performance, and driving clinical excellence. Most recently, Tom served as the Chief Therapy Officer at Florida Rehabilitation Hospital in Tampa, another Nobis-managed hospital.

"We welcome Tom’s leadership at Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital. His guidance as Chief Therapy Officer at our Tampa hospital, combined with his clinical expertise, will be key to delivering the exceptional rehabilitation care Nobis is known for nationwide to patients in Bradenton and the surrounding Sarasota communities,” said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis.

Tom earned his Master of Occupational Therapy from Salus University and holds both a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Youngstown State University. He is a licensed occupational therapist in Florida and Ohio.

About Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital

Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital is scheduled to open in March 2026 and is a 3-story, 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two therapy gyms. The hospital is owned by Nobis. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and nurses at the hospital collaborates to create individualized, intensive therapy plans that help patients recovering from disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, neurological disorders, and complex orthopedic conditions. regain independence and return to their communities.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and own inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has currently opened 18 hospitals, with another nine under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient Nobis hospitals.

https://youtu.be/hJWHooUzN7w?si=q0NomFJfC9SZawAn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.