North Dakota ROA to Host Annual Christmas Party in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Reserve Officers Association (ROA) has announced details for its annual Christmas Party, a long-standing tradition that brings together members, guests, and community supporters for an evening of celebration and camaraderie.

The event will take place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the Fargo Holiday Inn Gallery Restaurant, Room Club 3. Festivities begin with a social hour at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Moorhead High School Carolers, adding a festive touch to the evening.

Guests will enjoy a choice of Roasted Chicken, Braised Short Ribs, or Salmon Hollandaise, accompanied by salad, dinner roll, table wine, coffee, and a dessert of vanilla ice cream with assorted toppings. The cost is $35 per person.

Reservations are required by December 5 and should be sent to Col. Gary H. Olson, 3610 90th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560. Checks are payable to ND ROA, and questions can be directed to 218-790-5130.

Attendees are asked to dress in Military Mess Dress Uniform, Tuxedo, Class A Uniform with white shirt and tie, business suit, cocktail dress, or evening gown.

The annual Christmas Party serves not only as a holiday gathering but also as a celebration of the Reserve Officers Association’s mission: “Reserve Strength, Reserve Life.”

Download the reservation form.