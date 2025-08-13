CorVent to Host Clay Shoot Classic to Benefit Fisher House ND
CorVent Medical of Fargo ND is excited to announce the first-ever Fisher House Clay Target Trap Shoot Fundraiser, scheduled for Sept. 20 at the Shooting Park in Horace, ND.
This event is a unique opportunity to support our mission of providing housing and support to military families during times of medical need at the VA Hospital in Fargo. All proceeds go towards the building of the Fisher House.
The Fisher House Foundation has been dedicated to serving those who serve our country, ensuring that families can stay close to their loved ones during medical emergencies. The Clay Target Trap Shoot will not only be a fun event, but also a platform to raise crucial funds for the construction of the Fisher House in Fargo.
Learn more about the future Fisher House North Dakota
See Flyer and sign up for clay shoot.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.