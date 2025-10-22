VA Fargo to Open New Community-Based Outpatient Clinic & Vet Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 22nd, 2025

GRAND FORKS, ND—The Fargo VA Health Care System is excited to announce that starting November 21st, 2025, the Grand Forks Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will be operating from its new location at:

1407 24th Ave S, Suite 100

Grand Forks, ND 58201



Please be aware that the current clinic will close on November 20, 2025, to allow for the transition to the new facility. We will begin seeing patients at 12:00 PM on November 21st. Veterans in need of urgent assistance during this time can reach out to VA Health Connect at 1-833-983-0492.



Veterans in the Grand Forks area will benefit from a facility that is twice the size of the current location. The new clinic will maintain the same hours of operation: Monday to Friday, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM CST (excluding federal holidays).



Co-located within the same building complex, a new Grand Forks Vet Center will also open on November 21st, 2025.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate each grand opening will be announced individually at later dates.



For more information, please contact the Fargo VA Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724 or VHAFARPublicAffairs@va.gov.



– END –