Rellevate and Kentucky Hospital Association Partner to Boost Financial Wellness for 95,900 Hospital Employees

Rellevate and Kentucky Hospital Association partner to enhance financial wellness and flexible money access for 95,900 hospital employees.

We’re excited to partner with KHA, a leader in healthcare. Together, we’ll empower hospital teams with secure, immediate, and accessible money movement solutions.” — Stewart Stockdale, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services—including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services— today announced its partnership with the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA). Hospitals are vital employers in Kentucky, ranking as the #5 industry subsector in the state, with over 95,900 people employed by hospitals across the Commonwealth.“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Kentucky Hospital Association, a respected leader dedicated to supporting hospitals and the health status of Kentuckians,” said Stewart Stockdale, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate. “This partnership reflects our commitment to making secure, immediate, and accessible money movement possible for more Americans. Together, Rellevate and KHA will bring innovative financial solutions to healthcare organizations and their teams.”About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA)The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA), established in 1929, represents hospitals, related health care organizations, and integrated health care systems dedicated to sustaining and improving the health status of the citizens of Kentucky. KHA is proud to serve all hospitals in the Commonwealth by providing advocacy, data, and educational resources to help hospitals deliver high-quality patient care and foster thriving communities.

