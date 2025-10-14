Rellevate and Atlas Wholesale Food Announce Agreement, Showcasing Value for Golbon Distributors

Rellevate and Atlas partner to offer Pay Any-Day and digital banking, modernizing payroll for foodservice employees at Golbon distributors.

Rellevate is proud to partner with Atlas Wholesale Food, empowering foodservice workers with real-time pay access and advancing financial wellness and business value through Golbon collaboration.” — Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has partnered with Atlas Wholesale Food to bring flexible, modern payment solutions to the food distribution industry.This partnership marks a significant milestone: Rellevate’s first agreement generated through its collaboration with Golbon, the national foodservice sales and marketing group. By enabling Atlas Wholesale Food to offer Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day and suite of digital banking products to its workforce, the companies are providing improved financial access, security, and convenience for foodservice employees across the region.Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate, stated, “Rellevate is proud to enter into this partnership with Atlas Wholesale Food, a leader with deep roots in the Detroit community and a reputation for innovation and service. This agreement demonstrates not only the promise of our collaboration with Golbon, but also our commitment to empowering foodservice workers with real-time access to their earned pay, driving both employee financial wellness and business value.”John Kohl, Atlas CEO states. “At Atlas, we’re always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our team members. Partnering with Rellevate to give employees access to a portion of their earned pay on the same day they work — at no cost to them or to our business — is a game changer. We believe this benefit will set Atlas apart as an employer of choice in metro Detroit. Rellevate has made the process seamless for us, and we can’t wait to launch this new program.”This announcement serves as an initial proof of concept for other Golbon suppliers and distributors seeking to modernize their payroll, disbursement, and incentive programs through Rellevate’s secure digital platform.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking — disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About Atlas Wholesale FoodAtlas Wholesale Food is a leading foodservice distributor with locations in Detroit, Michigan, and Westland, Michigan, proudly serving restaurants, schools, casinos, healthcare facilities, and other foodservice operators across metro Detroit, Michigan, Ohio, and beyond. Family-owned and operated for more than 75 years and now in its third generation of ownership, Atlas is known for its commitment to quality, reliability, and personalized service. With a focus on innovation and community, Atlas continues to invest in new ways to support its customers, employees, and partners throughout the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.