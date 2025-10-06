Clayton County Public Schools Partners with Rellevate to Expand Employee Financial Wellness

Clayton County Schools teachers, custodial, and administrative staff now gain Pay Any-Day and digital banking—improving financial wellness for all employees.

Rellevate is proud to partner with Clayton County Schools to offer Pay Any-Day, delivering immediate financial flexibility to support the hardworking employees of the district” — Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has partnered with Clayton County Public Schools , a prominent public school district based in Jonesboro, Georgia. Through this collaboration, CCPS employees will have access to Rellevate’s Digital Account with the Pay Any-Day benefit, which enables individuals to access up to 50% of their earned wages before their traditional payday, offering greater flexibility and control over personal finances.This initiative underscores CCPS’s commitment to supporting its dedicated workforce by providing resources that promote financial stability and overall well-being. The Rellevate Digital Account provides secure, real-time access to wages and a suite of convenient tools, including online bill pay, person-to-person money transfers, and a Rellevate MastercardDigital Account for everyday purchases—without hidden fees.“Clayton County Public Schools is deeply invested in the well-being of our employees,” said Dr. Anthony W. Smith, Superintendent/CEO of Schools. “By partnering with Rellevate to introduce Pay Any-Day, we are expanding the tools available to our staff and reinforcing our commitment to their financial empowerment. Our employees work tirelessly to support the success of our students, and we are proud to offer benefits that support them in return.”"Rellevate is thrilled to partner with Clayton County Public Schools, a district renowned for its dedication to both its students and employees," said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate. "Our Digital Account and Pay Any-Day solution are designed to provide immediate financial flexibility, and we are confident these tools will be a valuable resource for CCPS’s hardworking employees."This partnership with Rellevate reflects CCPS’s steadfast commitment to valuing and supporting its workforce. By combining innovative financial tools, such as the Rellevate Digital Account, with comprehensive wellness services through the Employee Assistance Program, the district continues to empower employees to thrive both professionally and personally.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech company empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments, and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid, and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About Clayton County Public Schools:Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is fully accredited by Cognia. The district offers a focused world-class program based on a challenging curriculum, which is taught from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Serving over 50,000 students, Clayton County Public Schools is ranked among the 100 largest school districts in the U.S. and is the sixth-largest school system in Georgia.

