Entrex (OTC: NTRX) Launches EB-5 Clean Energy Manufacturing Initiative; Requests White House Support

Entrex (OTC: NTRX) launches a national EB-5 initiative to channel billions in foreign investment into U.S. manufacturing, methane mitigation, and job creation.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX), a public company focused on environmentally beneficial, cash-flowing energy infrastructure, today announced a national EB-5 initiative designed to channel billions of foreign investments into U.S. manufacturing, methane mitigation, and job creation.

The program aims to attract multi-billion-dollar EB-5 capital to manufacture and deploy natural-gas-powered units that convert leaking or stranded methane into electricity—turning environmental liabilities into American jobs and domestic energy infrastructure.

Entrex has formally requested White House support to encourage USCIS to fast-track review and prioritize EB-5 projects that create American manufacturing and energy assets. The company noted that accelerated processing would immediately expand U.S. production capacity and support rural job creation at no cost to taxpayers.

“Foreign capital fixing America’s leaking wells, expanding manufacturing, and creating jobs is exactly the type of initiative the country needs,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “With administrative support, this could become one of the largest environmentally beneficial EB-5 programs in the nation.”

About Entrex (OTC: NTRX): Entrex develops and acquires environmentally beneficial, cash-flowing energy infrastructure—including stranded-gas-powered power units and Bitcoin mining systems—supporting alternative-yield investment structures, job creation, and emissions reduction across the U.S.

