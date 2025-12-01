Entrex (OTC: NTRX) to Present at NobleCon; Noble Capital Markets’ Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Entrex Logo Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: NTRX ), a Florida-based public company developing environmentally beneficial, cash-flowing energy infrastructure and alternative-yield investment programs, today announced that it will participate in NobleCon, the annual emerging-growth equity conference hosted by Noble Capital Markets. The event will take place December 2nd and 3rd at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.NobleCon brings together public companies, institutional investors, family offices, and market analysts for company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and sector-specific discussions on emerging industries and innovative capital market strategies.Entrex’s participation highlights the company’s continued progress in scaling its environmentally beneficial power-production initiatives, including U.S. manufacturing of methane-mitigation power units and the deployment of cash-flowing Bitcoin Mining Units (BMUs) through its “Design. Deliver. Deposit. Repeat.” model.“We appreciate Noble’s continued support in helping connect innovative companies with the institutional capital markets,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “NobleCon has always been a high-value forum for telling corporate stories and expanding relationships with aligned investors and strategic partners.”Additional conference details are available at https://nobleconference.com/ Interested Parties are encouraged to follow Entrex at @OfficialNTRX for timely updates.About Entrex:Entrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units offering investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.

