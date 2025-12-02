Submit Release
Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex (OTC: NTRX), to Speak at NobleCon — Noble Capital Markets’ Annual Investor Conference

Entrex announces that Stephen H. Watkins, CEO, has been invited to present the Entrex vision and the opportunity in alternative-yield bit coin mining assets

Entrex (OTCBB:NTRX)

NobleCon is an ideal platform to share the Entrex vision and highlight the scale of opportunity in environmental infrastructure and alternative-yield assets”
— Stephen H. Watkins
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: NTRX) today announced that its CEO, Stephen H. Watkins, has been invited to speak at NobleCon, the annual investor conference hosted by Noble Capital Markets, to be held December 2nd and 3rd at Florida Atlantic University.

Watkins will participate in a featured company presentation and investor Q&A session, discussing Entrex’s:
• Expansion of environmentally beneficial power-production initiatives
• National deployment strategy for methane-mitigation energy units
• Bitcoin Mining Unit acquisitions through its “Design. Deliver. Deposit. Repeat.” model
• EB-5 investment program designed to bring foreign capital into U.S. job-creating energy infrastructure

His remarks will focus on how environmentally beneficial infrastructure and alternative-yield investment structures are unlocking value in stranded-energy sectors.

“NobleCon is an ideal platform to share the Entrex vision and highlight the scale of opportunity in environmental infrastructure and alternative-yield assets,” said Watkins. “We look forward to productive conversations with institutional investors, family offices, and partners exploring this rapidly expanding market segment.”

Additional conference details are available at https://nobleconference.com/

About Stephen H. Watkins: Stephen H. Watkins is the Founder and CEO of Entrex (OTC: NTRX), a public company developing environmentally beneficial, cash-flowing energy infrastructure. A veteran entrepreneur trained through MIT’s Sloan Executive Program and, most recently his studies at Harvard, Watkins has built multiple high-growth companies and is a recognized voice in capital formation and alternative-yield investment innovation.

About Entrex (OTC: NTRX): Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. develops and acquires environmentally beneficial, cash-flowing energy infrastructure—including stranded-gas-powered power units and Bitcoin mining systems—supporting alternative-yield investment structures, job creation, and emissions reduction across the U.S.

Interested Parties are encouraged to follow Entrex at @OfficialNTRX for timely updates.

