“Spiritual Narrative – Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” opens on Thursday featuring Chinese and Portuguese Artworks at Taipa Houses

MACAU, December 1 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “Spiritual Narrative – 2025 Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, integrated in the “7th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be inaugurated on 4 December (Thursday) at 6:30pm, at the Exhibitions Gallery of Taipa Houses. The public is welcome to participate.

Themed “Spiritual Narrative”, this edition of the Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries brings together eight artists from China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, including (in arbitrary order) Cao Yu and Tong Wenmin from Mainland China; Wong Hio Chit and Cosmo Wong from Macao, China; Carla Cabanas from Portugal; Délio Jasse from Angola; Eugénia Mussa from Mozambique; and Juliana Matsumura from Brazil. The exhibition features a diverse range of works, including painting, sculptures, videos and installations, weaving a tapestry of the cultural contexts of China and Portuguese-speaking countries through a rich artistic vocabulary.

The exhibition curation is inspired by two legendary 16th-century travellers from the West and East, namely Fernão Mendes Pinto from Portugal and Xu Xiake from China, who travelled the world and documented their voyages into works that mirror philosophical reflections on life. This exhibition employs artistic creation in lieu of physical journeys, presenting a visual feast for visitors through 28 pieces/sets of works across various media. Visitors will embark in an artistic journey of introspection and exploration of the world as if they were travellers to set off on a journey when they enter the exhibition space.

The “Spiritual Narrative – 2025 Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” will be held from 5 December 2025 to 1 March 2026 at the Exhibitions Gallery and Nostalgic House of Taipa Houses, and is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last admission at 6:30pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. During December, guided tours in Cantonese and Mandarin will be available at 3pm and 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, as well as on 23 and 26 December.

For more information about the exhibition and the “7th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”, please visit the Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP.