Choice Financial Group Partners with Corporate Coverage to Elevate Employee Benefits Across the Mid-Atlantic

Choice Financial Group Corporate Coverage

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) is pleased to announce that Corporate Coverage , a benefits consulting firm specializing in employee health and welfare programs, has partnered with CFG effective July 1, 2025.Based in Timonium, Maryland, Corporate Coverage serves employers across the Mid-Atlantic region by delivering comprehensive consulting, compliance guidance, and administration support for all employee benefits. Corporate Coverage has built its reputation on offering “big company” level capabilities and carrier access to organizations of all sizes, backed by expert service and data-driven plans. The Corporate Coverage team, under the leadership of Melanie Epstein, will all continue in their roles serving clients across the Mid-Atlantic region.“We’re delighted to welcome Melanie and the Corporate Coverage team to CFG,” said Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEO of Choice Financial Group. “We believe Corporate Coverage brings the exact kind of specialized insight and client-first mindset that aligns with our vision, and we’re excited to support their next chapter of growth.”“Joining the CFG network allows us to scale our impact while maintaining the personalized service our clients count on,” said Melanie Epstein, Principal at Corporate Coverage. “Our team will keep delivering tailored benefit solutions, now with deeper tools, more options, and enhanced expertise behind us.”This partnership reinforces CFG’s strategic focus on growing in the Mid-Atlantic area by aligning with firms that provide high-touch service and excellent client relationships in the high-demand EB advisory space.

