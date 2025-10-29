Kelley Carter Named President of Choice Insurance Agency in Virginia Beach, Va.

Kelley Carter, President of CIA Choice Financial Group Choice Insurance Agency

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelley Carter as President of Choice Insurance Agency (CIA),a subsidiary of Choice Financial Group. Kelley’s promotion reflects her proven leadership and success in driving growth and operational performance in multiple roles within CIA.Since joining CIA in 2013, Kelley has been successful in all aspects of the business. She began as Vice President of Marketing, later advancing into operational leadership and ultimately serving as Senior Vice President of Operations. In that role, she led the integration of multiple partner agencies, modernized data and systems infrastructure, and strengthened carrier relationships. Her leadership has resulted in sustained revenue growth and deeper alignment across teams.Kelley began her insurance career in 2013 and has held roles spanning commercial lines, financial services, account management, service, sales, marketing, and operations. A graduate of Regent Univerity, she completed the Executive Education Program at Yale University’s School of Management in 2023 and will begin her MBA at William & Mary in 2026.“Kelley’s ability to combine strategic thinking with a hands-on understanding of our business makes her the ideal person to lead Choice Insurance Agency,” said Troy Dillow, President & COO of Choice Financial Group. “Her track record of operational excellence and her deep commitment to our people set the standard for leadership across CFG.”“At Choice Financial Group, we’re proud to promote from within and support the continued growth of our leaders,” added Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEO. “Kelley’s success is a great example of what’s possible when talent, vision, and opportunity align.”CFG now includes more than 35 partner agencies across 15+ states, and continues to accelerate its growth with support from Northlane Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on the financial services sector.To learn more about Choice Financial Group, visit www.choice.partners.For Partnership Opportunities Contact:

