Southern Benefit Systems Aligns With Choice Financial Group to Elevate Employee Health Benefits Nationwide

SBS

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) is pleased to announce that Southern Benefit Systems , an innovative employee benefits consulting and program‑design firm headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, is now part of the Choice platform. Founded more than 15 years ago, Southern Benefit Systems specializes in designing fully customized health‑benefit programs that reduce costs, improve access and eliminate needless complexity for employers of all sizes.Southern Benefit Systems (SBS) serves private employers, non‑profits and government‑contract‑driven organizations across the United States. Their services include prescription‑drug programs, extended family coverage, medical‑bill analysis, advanced analytics and HR culture development tailored for high‑complexity benefit environments.“We are enthusiastic about bringing Southern Benefit Systems into our network,” said Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEO of Choice Financial Group. “Their forward‑thinking approach and deep expertise in crafting benefits that genuinely work for employees and employers strengthen our ability to serve clients facing today’s most challenging healthcare‑cost environments.”Clients of SBS will continue to work with the dedicated leadership and service team they know now with enhanced resources, expanded carrier access and the strategic support of the CFG platform.“At Southern Benefit Systems, we’ve always believed that real value lies in cutting unnecessary costs while enhancing care and employee engagement,” said Michael Fox, President & COO of SBS. “Joining Choice gives us the capacity to scale our impact, serve more clients and stay true to our commitment of innovation, partnership and meaningful outcomes.” concluded Josh Hyman, CEO of SBS.This collaboration reinforces CFG’s strategy of partnering with independent firms that bring distinct expertise, strong client relationships and regional strength. With SBS now on board, CFG continues to expand its presence in the high‑growth, high‑impact employee‑benefit advisory space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.