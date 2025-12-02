Genesis Systems Wins U.S. Army Deal, TIME 2025 Best Inventions, and Inc. Best in Business Fueling Landmark Quarter

WaterCube 100 provides the daily water needs of an entire household as the world's first waterless well, winning CES 2024 Innovation Honors. Photo Courtesy of Genesis Systems.

Genesis Systems Named to TIME 2025 Best Inventions, Secures U.S. Army Agreement, and Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business List, becoming world's most awarded.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Systems has been named to Inc. magazine’s 2025 Best in Business list in two categories — Best in Innovation and Small Mighty — marking a significant milestone in a year defined by major federal partnerships, global awards and rapid adoption of its low-energy, atmospheric water technologies.The dual recognition follows a breakthrough year for the Tampa-based company, which also signed a multi-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, or CRADA, with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center to advance mobile, low-energy water-from-air systems for military, humanitarian and climate resilience applications. In addition, TIME named all three Genesis WaterCube systems to its Best Inventions of 2025 list.“Being recognized by Inc. in two categories underscores the scale of innovation our team is delivering,” said Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Systems. “As global water scarcity accelerates, the world is looking for real, scalable solutions. This honor reflects the work our team is doing with government, industry and communities to meet that challenge.”Inc.’s Best in Business Awards highlight businesses that make the largest impact on their industries and communities. Companies are selected by Inc. editors and reporters, who review applications for evidence of breakthrough initiatives, market influence and societal benefit.“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Genesis Systems stood out for innovations that meaningfully influence resilience, infrastructure and sustainability.”Army partnership underscores national-security relevanceGenesis’ inclusion on the Best in Business list comes shortly after the U.S. Army ERDC signed a multi-year CRADA with the company. The agreement will accelerate development of point-of-need water systems capable of generating large quantities of potable water directly from the atmosphere. The technology is designed to reduce dependence on fixed water infrastructure and resupply convoys that can be costly, slow or dangerous in contested environments.The collaboration enhances the development of the company’s WaterCube platform, which falls under a category known as Uninterruptible Water Systems, or UWS. WaterCubes can be configured for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protection, engineered for EMP resistance and secured with post-quantum encryption.“There is a fast and a slow side of our water cycle,” said Stephen Lee, Ph.D., chief scientist at Genesis Systems and former chief scientist of the U.S. Army Research Laboratory. “These technologies harness the fast side, turning atmospheric moisture into a reliable water capability that can support missions and communities anywhere.”The systems are already being used in civilian emergencies. During Hurricane Milton in 2024, a WaterCube deployed by the State of Florida provided uninterrupted water to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital after local systems failed, preventing an estimated $10 million in service disruptions.TIME names WaterCube to Best Inventions of 2025Earlier this year, TIME recognized all three WaterCube units as among the Best Inventions of 2025- a rare achievement for any company. The magazine cited the system’s ability to deliver water in places where climate change, infrastructure failure or conflict make traditional sources unreliable.Positioned for continued growthWith Inc.’s dual honors, a long-term U.S. Army partnership and global recognition from TIME, Genesis Systems has established itself as one of the most awarded water-technology companies in the world. The company has received more than 30 national and international awards for science, engineering and innovation.“Water is becoming an operational advantage, an economic stabilizer and a humanitarian necessity,” Stuckenberg said. “Our mission is to ensure water is available anywhere — for soldiers, hospitals, communities and nations.”About Genesis SystemsGenesis Systems LLC, based in Tampa, Florida, develops advanced water-food-energy technologies for defense, humanitarian and commercial use. Its WaterCube systems provide resilient, sustainable water at the point of need, supporting mobility, infrastructure security and disaster response. Genesis closed a Series A funding round in 2024, placing it among the top fundraising water-tech startups globally. For more information, visit genesissystems.com About Inc.Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurs, innovators and business builders. For more information, visit inc.com.About ERDCThe U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center conducts research and development in support of warfighters, national infrastructure and homeland security. For more information, visit erdc.usace.army.mil

