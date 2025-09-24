Genesis Systems Awarded $2.0M USAF Contract to Accelerate New WaterCube Tech Deployment as Water Investment Surges

WaterCube 1000 in operation at a U.S. Air Force exercise, Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Systems, a Tampa-based technology company, has been awarded a $2.0 million Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) by the U.S. Air Force in partnership with AFWERX and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to accelerate global deployment of its flagship WaterCube™ system.The award will expand and accelerate fielding of WaterCube units worldwide, bringing secure and resilient water supplies to critical missions and humanitarian efforts. Genesis estimates that in 2025, its WaterCubes will support more than 125,000 people globally, meeting health, hygiene, and hydration needs.A New Class of Water InfrastructureThe WaterCube is part of a new category of technology known as an Uninterruptible Water System (UWS). Unlike traditional systems such as desalination, which require proximity to shorelines, WaterCube generates utility-scale water directly from moisture in the air. This makes them suitable for military operations, disaster zones, and remote locations where logistics are contested.The product platform was co-developed by Genesis Systems with both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, reflecting a Pentagon push for resilient sustainment technologies. Each unit can be hardened against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, shielded from electromagnetic disruption (including EMPs), and secured with Post Quantum Encryption (PQE).“The funding increase continues more than eight years of DoD partnership and rapid technology development that solves water logistics and supply in the toughest environments in the world,” said Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems. “With PQE protection and unmatched resilience, the WaterCube is set to become the cornerstone of sustainment technologies across the DoD and our partners and allies.” As it postures to expand defense support, the company announced in August the appointment of its Chief Scientist, Dr. Stephen Lee, formerly the U.S. Army Chief Scientist.From the Battlefield to Civilian ReliefThough rooted in defense applications, WaterCube has already proven valuable in civilian contexts. In 2024, the State of Florida deployed units as part of a rapid response during Hurricane Milton, when water infrastructure at a children’s hospital was compromised. A WaterCube provided an uninterrupted backup water supply, preventing an estimated $10 million in business interruptions.The system’s adaptability has positioned it as a dual-use technology with versatile applications ranging from humanitarian response to commercial infrastructure resilience.AFWERX and the Innovation PipelineThe TACFI award is part of the Department of the Air Force’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Managed by AFRL and AFWERX, these initiatives accelerate the path from small business innovation to military adoption by reducing bureaucratic delays and opening opportunities to new entrants.AFWERX, the Air Force’s innovation arm, has become a central player in modernizing global sustainment and logistics. With a $1.4 billion annual budget, it has awarded more than 10,400 contracts worth $7.24 billion since 2019, advancing solutions across autonomy, energy, and sustainment.Growing Investor Interest in WaterGenesis’s contract increase comes amid rising global attention on water security as both a climate challenge and an investment frontier. A McKinsey–World Economic Forum analysis estimates that more than $13 trillion in capital will be required globally over the next decade to build water resilience. Meanwhile, Bluefield Research projects U.S. and Canadian industrial water spending will grow from $48.4 billion in 2024 to $62 billion by 2030, reflecting a 4.2% annual growth rate.For investors, water is increasingly viewed as the backbone of every supply chain, essential for sectors from energy to semiconductors. Genesis’s military-proven, cyber-secure technology platform offers a differentiated and critical entry point in a market poised for long-term growth.Genesis Systems closed a Series A in late 2024, putting it in the top fundraising bracket for water themed startups globally.Increased Maneuver and ResilienceFor military units, WaterCube delivers a significant operational advantage. By generating water at the point of need, the systems reduce dependency on vulnerable pipelines, convoys, or pre-positioned supplies that can be disrupted in hours or days. This autonomy enables units to maneuver more freely, sustain longer deployments in contested environments, and reduce exposure to the risks associated with water resupply missions. For military units, WaterCube delivers a significant operational advantage. By generating water at the point of need, the systems reduce dependency on vulnerable pipelines, convoys, or pre-positioned supplies that can be disrupted in hours or days. This autonomy enables units to maneuver more freely, sustain longer deployments in contested environments, and reduce exposure to the risks associated with water resupply missions. The result is a more resilient force less constrained by infrastructure that adversaries can easily target.

