Genesis Systems’ WaterCube Named a TIME Best Invention of 2025

The groundbreaking U.S.-developed water technology recognized for addressing civilization-scale water supply challenges

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Systems, a leading technology company designing solutions to solve the global water-food-energy nexus, today announced that its WaterCubetechnology has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025. The WaterCube family of products includes a revolutionary first full-home water-from-air system. The WaterCube 100 is an IoT-enabled device that can sustainably generate more than 100 gallons of clean, drinkable water daily from the air– enough for a household of four – using Genesis Systems’ patented Renewable Water from Air (RWA) technology.A new class of products, WaterCube addresses one of the most pressing challenges for humans on earth: the shortage of freshwater. A study published in Science recently found an estimated 4.4 billion people globally (about half the population) are already affected by water scarcity. By delivering water from air – anywhere, anytime, without legacy or existing infrastructure – WaterCubes deliver step-change progress at scale and makes humanity more resilient to the effects of climate change.WaterCube’s inclusion in TIME’s Best Inventions list punctuates the development of a new category of resilient systems led by Genesis Systems: Uninterruptible Water Systems (UWS). UWS technologies represent a break from fragile legacy infrastructure, enabling nations, military units, and humanitarian teams to produce clean water directly from the atmosphere – without dependence on pipes, grids, or geopolitics almost anywhere outside the polar regions.“We’re solving the world’s most urgent challenge – water access,” said Shannon Stuckenberg, CEO of Genesis Systems. “The recognition by TIME confirms what our partners in defense, industry, and emergency management already know: WaterCube is critical. It’s in the field working now, and it’s changing how humanity thinks about new water supplies and infrastructure.”An Invention That Stands OutTo compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.See the full list here: time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/ Deployed in the Field: From Hospitals to Contested ZonesWaterCube has already demonstrated impact around the world. In 2024, during Hurricane Milton, the State of Florida deployed a unit to a children’s hospital whose water infrastructure had collapsed. The system maintained uninterrupted back-up supply for days, averting millions in operational losses. For the Department of Defense, WaterCube reduces reliance on dangerous water convoys, increases troop maneuverability, and builds operational sovereignty in contested environments. Whether deployed to a forward base or a humanitarian crisis, WaterCube’s performance proves that critical infrastructure must now be mobile, hardened, and autonomous.Genesis Systems didn’t invent WaterCube in isolation. WaterCube innovations were born through direct and sustained collaborations between the U.S. Army Research Labs, the U.S. Army Development Command, the U.S. Air Force Research Labs, and AFWERX. Because WaterCube was developed under Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs) and funded by government programs, it qualifies for sole-source procurement ensuring U.S. agencies can acquire systems directly. With the launch of its retail line in 2024, customers are able to access the technology which previously won an innovation award at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).Analysts project more than $13 trillion in capital will be needed over the next decade to build global water resilience. In the U.S. alone, industrial water spending is forecast to rise from $48.4 billion in 2024 to $62 billion by 2030. WaterCube is already well positioned to lead that transformation. In 2025, the company secured millions in U.S. government contracts to provide resilient WaterCube systems to sites around the globe.About Genesis SystemsGenesis Systems LLC is a U.S.-based technology company pioneering advanced water, food, and energy solutions for defense, humanitarian, and commercial operations. Its flagship product, WaterCube, delivers resilient, scalable atmospheric water generation—transforming how water is accessed, secured, and distributed across the planet.Genesis Systems closed its Series A funding round in late 2024 and is among the most well-capitalized young U.S. water technology firms. For procurement or demo requests, visit genesissystems.com

