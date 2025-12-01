How Studying Nutrition Transformed My Business

You’ve what inspired you to study nutrition?

I’ve always been fascinated by the connection between nutrition and overall well-being. Over the years, many people have come to my yoga classes not just for movement, but for support with energy, mood and stress. I wanted to offer more than yoga alone to help them feel their best. Studying nutrition felt like the missing piece. It gave me the knowledge and tools to support people in a more integrated and holistic way, addressing not just how they move and breathe, but also how they nourish themselves with their food choices.

What drew you to study at CNM?

I had a few friends who were either studying there or had already graduated, and they recommended it to me. I wanted to find a course that took place one day a week, which I could juggle alongside my work and family, and that was not too far to travel to. I was looking for something that could fit in around my other commitments.

Any standout modules or teachers?

There were some incredible lecturers, and the information was so interesting, covering a much broader range of topics than I had expected. I finished the training during lockdown, so we had to transition to online lectures and clinics at the end. I found the course to be significantly more demanding than I expected, like the work I had done for my university degree many years ago. Therefore, I would only recommend it to someone who has the time to properly dedicate to it. Bobby Quereshi was a standout teacher for biomedicine.

How did you balance studying with other commitments?

It was a huge commitment, and there were definitely times when balancing it all felt overwhelming. Running a business, raising a family and studying, especially during assignments, exam and clinic work, was a real challenge. I had to be very organised and often had to let go of perfection and do my best. I was lucky that I had a very good friend on the course with me and we supported each other. It taught me a great deal about boundaries, time management, and asking for help when I needed it. Looking back, it was intense, but fascinating and incredibly rewarding.

What surprised you most during your studies?

What surprised me most was just how individualised everything really is. The overriding message throughout the course was that each person and every case is entirely unique. It challenged the idea that there’s a one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition or health. I realised how much nuance there is, and that proper support means looking at the whole person- their lifestyle, history, mindset, and environment, not just applying general rules or guidelines. It really shifted how I think about health and how I work with others.

How has your training influenced the way you now think about health?

I realised that food is far more than just fuel. It’s information, it’s communication, and it plays a central role in everything from hormone balance and mood to immune resilience and ageing well. I think of good nutrition in terms of nourishment. It also taught me the importance of lifestyle alongside nutrition for creating optimal health. You can have great nutrition, but you also need to ensure that you prioritise lifestyle factors like sleep, stress, movement and good social connections.

Did studying nutrition lead to any changes in your own health or daily habits?

Yes, it definitely made me more aware of certain things, especially how small shifts can have a significant impact very quickly. I already had a healthy diet before studying nutrition but learning the science behind concepts like blood sugar regulation, nutrient absorption, the gut–brain connection, nutrigenomics, and supporting the gut microbiome really deepened my understanding. It gave me a greater appreciation for how all our systems are interconnected and that we should view the body as a whole, looking for the root cause of issues rather than merely covering up any symptoms with quick-fix solutions or medication.