Cold & Heat Therapy: The Ultimate Reset

Infrared saunas

Unlike traditional saunas that use hot air to warm the body, infrared saunas use infrared light to penetrate deeply into the skin and tissues, producing a gentle but effective heat. This heat encourages sweating, which helps the body eliminate toxins such as heavy metals and environmental chemicals. The deep heat also improves blood flow, reducing muscle soreness and joint stiffness, and stimulates heat shock proteins that repair damaged cells and reduce inflammation.

How it works:

You sit or lie comfortably inside a small sauna cabin equipped with infrared panels that emit heat directly onto your body. If you don’t have access to a full sauna, infrared sauna blankets or pods offer a more compact, at-home alternative, delivering similar benefits. High-quality options are available from Prasanna Health, making it easy to bring infrared therapy into your own home.

Sessions typically last between 20 and 45 minutes. The heat feels soothing and not overwhelming, allowing for longer sessions than traditional saunas. For best results, try using the infrared sauna or blanket 2 to 3 times per week, but always listen to your body and stay hydrated.

Red light therapy

Red and near-infrared light therapy uses specific wavelengths to stimulate cellular energy production (ATP), supporting healing, reducing inflammation and promoting tissue repair. It’s particularly effective for chronic inflammation, skin health and wound healing. By boosting cellular energy, this therapy can also help the liver and kidneys support detoxification more efficiently.

How it works:

During a session, you stand or sit in front of a panel or device fitted with red and near-infrared lights. The light penetrates your skin, and sessions typically last 10 to 20 minutes. Treatments are safe to repeat 3 to 5 times per week depending on your needs. This non-invasive therapy can be easily incorporated into your routine. Prasanna Health also offers a range of red light panels for home use.

Cold therapy

Cold exposure methods, such as cold showers, ice baths or cryotherapy (using extremely cold air or nitrogen vapour), cause blood vessels to constrict (vasoconstriction), then dilate (vasodilation) upon warming. This process helps reduce swelling, numb pain and lower inflammation. Athletes often use cold therapy for muscle recovery and inflammation management.

How it works:

You can start with cold showers by gradually lowering the water temperature for 1 to 3 minutes at the end of your shower. For more intense exposure, ice baths or cryotherapy sessions typically last from a few seconds up to 10 minutes, depending on your tolerance and experience. Many people use cold therapy 2 to 4 times per week.

Contrast hydrotherapy combines hot and cold treatments, like alternating hot and cold showers or baths, to further boost circulation and stimulate lymphatic flow. This enhanced blood and lymph movement supports toxin elimination and reduces inflammation, making contrast therapy a powerful addition to your self-care routine.

Body brushing

Dry body brushing is a simple, accessible practice that gently exfoliates the skin and stimulates the lymphatic system, which plays a key role in clearing toxins and waste from the body. By encouraging lymph flow, body brushing helps reduce fluid retention and inflammation. This mechanical stimulation supports the body’s natural cleansing pathways and promotes healthy, glowing skin.

How it works:

Using a natural bristle brush, gently brush your dry skin in long, upward strokes toward the heart, starting from the feet and moving upwards. Avoid sensitive areas or broken skin. Brushing for 5 to 10 minutes, 3 to 5 times per week, is ideal to support lymphatic drainage and skin health. Always brush before showering to wash away dead skin cells and impurities.