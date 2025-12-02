Steven Curtis Chapman Extends Speechless The Tour Into Spring 2026 Following Successful 2025 Tour

Steven Curtis Chapman Speechless 2026

New Dates Added by Popular Demand; Tickets On Sale December 4th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time GRAMMY® winner and the most awarded artist in Christian music history, Steven Curtis Chapman, is extending Speechless The Tour into spring 2026 after overwhelming fan response and five sold-out shows this fall. The newly announced dates will bring the celebrated tour to additional cities across the country, offering fans even more opportunities to experience the 25th anniversary of Chapman’s iconic, multi-platinum album Speechless.

Back by popular demand, the spring 2026 leg will once again showcase the landmark album performed front to back in its entirety, a touring first for Chapman, featuring classics like “Dive,” “Be Still and Know,” “Fingerprints of God,” and the title track “Speechless.” Each night will also include fan-favorite hits from across Chapman’s storied career, along with special surprises.

“The response to the Speechless tour has been unlike anything I expected,” Chapman said. “It was clear that this album still means so much to so many people, and I’m incredibly grateful, and humbled by the incredible turn out and response to the Speechless ‘25 tour. And because of that I’m very excited to bring Speechless back in 2026 to even more cities this spring! I can’t wait to share these songs and memories with everyone who has asked us to bring the show to their hometown!”

Originally launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Speechless, the tour has quickly become one of Chapman’s most in-demand live experiences in years. With high ticket demand expected to continue into 2026, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early.

An exclusive pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 3rd, with tickets available to the public starting Thursday, December 4th at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit tprlive.co.



TOUR DATES:

February 28, 2026 – Roanoke, VA – Parkway Church on the Mountain

March 1, 2026 – Leesburg, VA – Cornerstone Chapel

March 2, 2026 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

March 3, 2026 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

March 4, 2026 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theater

March 6, 2026 – Birmingham, AL – Metropolitan Church

March 8, 2026 – Oklahoma City (Moore), OK – First Moore Baptist Church

March 9, 2026 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

March 12, 2026 – Paducah, KY – The Carson Center for the Performing Arts

March 13, 2026 – Dayton, OH – Christian Life Center

March 14, 2026 – Detroit (Canton), MI – Connection Church

March 15, 2026 – Greensburg, PA – The Palace Theatre

March 18, 2026 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

March 19, 2026 – Asheville, NC – Harrah's Cherokee Center – Asheville

March 20, 2026 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Palmetto Pointe Church

March 21, 2026 – New Bern, NC – Temple Church

March 23, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium - Tickets on sale now.



About Steven Curtis Chapman:

"In a career that has spanned more than three decades, Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. With 60 Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards, five GRAMMY®Awards, an American Music Award, and a historic 50 No. 1 singles, he has sold more than seventeen million albums with ten RIAA-Certified® Gold or Platinum albums to his credit.

In his career, he has collaborated with and had his songs recorded by other renowned artists in the Christian music world including Amy Grant, Casting Crowns, CeCe Winans, and others. His songs of hope have also crossed genres, seeing collaborations with Glenn Campbell, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Ricky Skaggs, Brad Paisley, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny and more. In 2017, Chapman also became a best-selling author with his memoir Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story.

In November 2024, Chapman was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the first Christian artist in history to hold that honor. He is also the recent recipient of the BMI Icon Award. Given to him in June 2022, Chapman is the first Christian music songwriter to receive the honor, joining an elite list that includes Dolly Parton, Sting, Paul Simon, Carole King, and Stevie Nicks.

Along with touring the world, Steven Curtis Chapman has appeared on Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, CBS Sunday Morning and This Morning, CNN, MSNBC, 60 Minutes, E! Entertainment, The Today Show, Fox & Friends among others, along with appearing in the pages of People Magazine, Billboard, Parents Magazine, and more. As a vocal supporter of adoption, Chapman along with his wife Mary Beth founded Show Hope in 2003, a nonprofit organization that helps restore the hope of a family to orphans."

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

