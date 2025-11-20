CECE WINANS ANNOUNCES 2026 MORE THAN THIS TOUR

CeCe Winans More Than This Tour 2026

NEW CITIES, SAME POWERFUL NIGHT OF WORSHIP

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a record-breaking run that inspired audiences from coast to coast, CeCe Winans is returning to the road in 2026 with a brand-new chapter of her acclaimed More Than This Tour. Kicking off this spring, the 17-time GRAMMY® Award winner will bring her unmatched voice, heartfelt ministry, and moving night of worship to cities across the U.S.

The 2026 tour follows the sold-out success of CeCe’s 2025 dates, including her unforgettable stop in Hawaii, and will once again feature her signature blend of worship, testimony, and timeless hits. Each night promises a deeply personal and spirit-filled experience that has left fans calling it “life-changing” and “one of the most powerful nights of worship I’ve ever been part of.”

“My heart for this tour is simple. I just want people to meet with Jesus,” said Winans. “When we gather to worship, something beautiful happens; walls come down, hearts open, and His presence fills the room. We’ll sing songs old and new, but more than anything, I want us to be reminded of who He is. It’s not about the music or the lights. My prayer is that every person leaves knowing His love in a deeper way."

With favorites like “Goodness of God,” “Believe For It,” and “Holy Forever,” plus new songs like “That’s My King” and “Come Jesus Come,” and fresh moments of ministry, CeCe invites audiences to worship, celebrate, and be renewed in faith together.

Tickets for the More Than This Tour are on sale now at cecewinans.com.

TOUR DATES:

​​March 29, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

March 30, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

March 31, 2026 - Augusta, GA - Augusta Bell Auditorium

April 1, 2026 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium

April 8, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

April 9, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

April 10, 2026 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

April 15, 2026 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

April 16, 2026 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

April 17, 2026 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

April 22, 2026 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

April 23, 2026 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

April 24, 2026 - Lincoln, NE - Lincoln Berean Church

April 29, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

April 30, 2026 - Grove City, OH - The Naz Church

May 1, 2026 - Hixson, TN - Abba's House

May 6, 2026 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

May 7, 2026 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 8, 2026 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

About CeCe Winans:

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her mantel today holds a staggering 17 GRAMMY Awards, 33 Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Awards. She's been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She's sold millions of albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like "Count on Me," her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts. She touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from churches around the world to The White House. Her recent albums, Believe For It and More Than This (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC) have resonated strongly with fans leading to over 1 billion streams and downloads, multiple award wins, and a tour resurgence garnering over 100 shows across the globe over the last 2 years.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

###

