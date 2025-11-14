Dude Perfect Announces 2026 'Squad Games Tour'

Dude Perfect Squad Games Tour 2026

Following Record-Breaking 2025 Run, the Dudes Return with a Bigger, Wilder, 360° Arena Experience

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a record-breaking 2025 tour, Dude Perfect is taking live entertainment to the next level with the Squad Games Tour with an all-new 360-degree arena layout – just like your favorite sports matches. This summer, Dude Perfect will hit 22 cities across the U.S. for an action-packed night of competition, trick shots, and family fun, complete with new larger-than-life challenges and surprise guests along the way.

By transforming the arena floor into a battle zone surrounded by fans on all sides, the Squad Games Tour delivers a fully immersive live experience that brings audiences closer to the action than ever before. Inspired by their fan-favorite Squad Games video series, this new format captures the energy of a live sporting event as the Dudes face off against some of their favorite athletes, creators, and Dude Perfect staff in the high-energy games and over-the-top challenges that bring the Dude Perfect universe to life.

Alongside this year’s expanded format, the interactive Fan Zone also returns on a larger scale, featuring more iconic and brand new trick shot challenges to give fans a chance to step in as the “sixth dude” before the show.

“Getting to bring Dude Perfect straight to the fans is one of the best parts of what we do,” says Tyler Toney, Dude Perfect Co-Founder. “After seeing the energy and turnout from last year’s tour, we knew we had to go bigger. Squad Games is next-level Dude Perfect, giving fans an even better view of the competition and creativity that first brought them into our world. We can’t wait to go wild with the DP Fam and hope it inspires them to take that energy home and keep playing together.”

Building on a record-setting 2025 run that drew more than 200,000 fans, Dude Perfect has continued its rise as one of the largest sports entertainment brands in the world. With more than 115 million followers across platforms and over 18 billion video views, the Dudes are a leading force in family-friendly media and live entertainment. Through partnerships with global brands including BODYARMOR, Samsung, Disney, and collaborations with world-class athletes like Tom Brady, Caitlin Clark, and Stephen Curry underscore their influence across sports and culture.

Presented by TPR., the Squad Games Tour marks the next evolution in Dude Perfect’s live experience, combining over-the-top sports action, comedy, and family-friendly fun in a format built to bring people together. “This next iteration of the Dude Perfect live experience is completely re-imagined, bringing fans closer to the action with a better viewing experience that will be more engaging and interactive all the way around,” says Brian Reese, SVP Produced Content and the tour’s producer. “We’re so excited to bring the Squad Games concept across the country, and to continue creating lasting memories for families as only Dude Perfect can!”

Tickets for the Dude Perfect: Squad Games Tour go on sale soon, with exclusive pre-sale opportunities, VIP experiences, and fan upgrades available at dudeperfect.com. The summer tour will make stops in Charleston, SC; Hershey, PA; Dallas, TX; Tampa, FL; and more before its final stop in Jacksonville, FL on August 2nd. An exclusive pre-sale begins Monday, November 17th at 12pm EST with code: SQUAD. Tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday, November 19th at 10am local time. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit tprlive.co.

Pound it. Noggin. See ya on tour!

About Dude Perfect:

Dude Perfect is the leading creator-led entertainment company focused on family-friendly sports and lifestyle content. Founded in 2009 by five college friends – Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones – making sports trickshot videos, Dude Perfect’s YouTube channel has become the biggest sports account on YouTube with more than 60 million subscribers. The group has garnered more than 18 billion views across platforms, and has featured celebrities and athletes like Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Luka Doncic, Caitlin Clark, and CeeDee Lamb. Dallas-based Dude Perfect has since expanded into a diversified media business across video content, popular simulcasts for professional sports like the NFL on Amazon, a best-selling toy in Walmart, and live tours.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

