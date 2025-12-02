Eskin Fundraising Training Addresses How To Lead Non-Profits

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts. Non-profits improve every part of the quality of life.

Non-profit leaders exert enormous power turning dreams into reality.

These 10 lessons will guide non-profits of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country to even higher heights in making a positive difference in touching, improving and saving more lives.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re looking for an easy high paying job, keep away from the non-profit sector. But if the goal is to apply the Jeffersonian virtues of a knowing head and honest heart and contribute in a genuine way to building a brighter, stronger and more socially just future, leading in a professional or volunteer role for one of America’s 1.5 million non-profits will make productive use of the best aptitudes, skills and potential that you currently have andcan develop for the future.Launched in 2018, Eskin Fundraising Training is arguably the nation’s only consulting firm exclusively devoted to training, nurturing and supporting the success of the men and women responsible for securing gifts of time, talent and treasure that fuel the good works of the social sector and improve the quality life in boundless different and meaningful ways.Eskin Fundraising Training has proudly sponsored more than 250 live and/or virtual learning communities facilitated by distinguished experts from a wide range of disciplines and engaging thousands of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders representing organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country, and now even internationally. The fundamental premise of instructional approach is that while no single person has all the answers, in the live and/or virtual learning communities, there is the collective capacity to answer any question.Based on research, data, sound principles, proven strategies and best practices, Eskin Fundraising Training highlights the following 10 effective lessons for men and women to successfully guide non-profits of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country and take noble endeavors to even higher heights in making a positive difference in touching, improving and saving more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.1. Passion is a superpower. Non-profit leaders embrace missions with everything in the body, mind and soul. They are true believers. They believe in in the might of their organizations, in the people they work with to champion shared visions of a better world. They believe in the basic goodness of the American people to live the spirit of Abraham Lincoln’s “ better angels of our nature,” to respond generously to inspiring appeals for gifts of time, talent and treasure.2. The greatest impact is not achieved by themselves but what they do to motivate fellow professional and volunteer supporters. Leaders are a special blend of visionaries, mentors, teachers, coaches and lifelong learners and lifelong sharers. They give people what Gallup has discovered to be the most desired commodity furnished by leaders — Hope. They generate the conviction that we can take matters into our own hands and that more is possible.3. Collaboration is celebrated. Donors are forced into the excruciatingly difficult position of not choosing between the good and the bad but between the good and good. The gifts of time and money are precious and the greatest possible return on philanthropic investments are a necessity. Forward thinking leaders welcome the power of collaboration, coordination and communication to magnify impact and willingly set aside organizational and personal egos.4. A relentless commitment to building and nurturing teams. The competition for highly performing professionals and volunteers is fierce, if not more competitive, than donor dollars. It is rare for non-profits to retain high professionals and volunteers for as long as two years Eskin Fundraising Training teaches that time is more valuable than money because it can never be replaced.5. Every day presents opportunities to gain wisdom, grow and become better. It might sound like a cliché, but failures are truly profound teaching moments. They shed light so brightly that the same mistakes will not be repeated.6. Tap power of both artificial and human intelligence. New technology has certainly improved productivity and the quality of life. But robots cannot feel emotions, pain, grief and joy. Even more vital than human intelligence is emotional intelligence empowering social connections, empathy and bridging different viewpoints. Everyone always seems to be in a rush; it is so refreshing and welcome to pause and slow down the frantic pace for greater reflection.7. Make every effort to listen closely as much speaking. Nothing makes people feel more valued than being asked for their opinions and advice and counsel. Always probe for deeper understanding That’s why a popular expression in the fundraising world is: “ Ask for money and you get advice but ask for advice and you can be rewarded with gifts.8. Progress is achieved at the speed of trust. Trust is something that doesn’t come overnight. It takes persistence to always deliver on what you say you will do, and better yet over-deliver. It’s too easy to make excuses about why promises and deadlines aren’t met. Trust is earned by consistently proving that deeds live up to words and expectations.9. Challenges aren’t shirked but welcomed. The non-profit sector has, is and will always be characterized by demand exceeding supply. Leaders must reach dig deep and through the power of trying new ways and innovation, forge the ability to do more with less.10. Humility is an absolute necessity. No one has all the answers, and great leaders understand this truth more than others. All of us have both strengths and weaknesses. Leaders put their strengths to the greatest test but are wise enough to compensate for shortcomings by surrounding themselves with people and resources that can fill important gaps.2026 will present enormous challenges:• Federal funding will continue to be compromised forcing private philanthropy to provide escalating human service needs to those most at risk.• Societal division and polarization make it increasingly difficult to bring people together for the common good.• Cynicism and distrust grow in our core institutions.Non-profits bring out the best in all of us.The social sector represents an awesome force for expediting good works. It encompasses more than 1.5 million organizations, 13 million employees, 24 million board members, nearly 80 million volunteers and hundreds of millions of donors from all different socio-economic backgrounds, who enthusiastically give commensurate with capacity. After a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin's consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons, an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift, 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons , an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest customized service, Fundraising Urgent Care, offers 48-hour turnaround in addressing general strategy and tactical challenges that require immediate responses.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: jeskin@aol.comLinksWebsite: www.eskinfundraisingtraining.com Newsletter sign-up: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/36Wz1P1 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons purchase: http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/10-simple-fundraising-lessons How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift purchase:http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/how-to-score-your-first-or-next-million-dollar-gift?_pos=1&_psq=ho&_ss=e&_v=1.0 Nominate Your Non-Profit North Star Podcast:

