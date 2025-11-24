Eskin Fundraising Training Declares Committing Equally To Emotional And Artificial Intelligence

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts. The non-profit sector has men, women and youth who are ready to lead

There is a place for artificial intelligence but equally essential is investing in emotional intelligence in every part of life at work and at home.

Let’s pave the way for a brighter, stronger and more socially just future by striking the right balance between human judgment and emotional intelligence buttressed by AI assistance.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hardly a day goes by without hearing about the potential of artificial intelligence or ubiquitous AI.Eskin Fundraising Training welcomes new technology at every turn, though sometimes we wish the learning curve was longer. In fact, we have to admit to being one of those who refuse to unplug from smart devices.This perspective is significantly biased by being career long professional fundraisers. The profession demands the most intimate of bonding with people. We also like to write and fervently believe no robot can replace the combination of the heart and brain in expressing important thoughts.But what really is disconcerting about all the emphasis on AI is the threat that it poses fitting into larger, disconcerting headwinds.• The world is growing increasingly complex and nuanced, making it difficult to squeeze one-size-fits-all and logarithm-driven responses to everyday situations.• The ability for people to get along and establish cordial relationships — if not friendships — with those who hold different viewpoints, is becoming lost at an alarming rate.• Trust in our institutions — political, corporate, and social — is at an all-time low.Society is experiencing a trend in which robots are not becoming more like people, but too many people are becoming like robots.For the record, let’s define artificial intelligence as technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human learning with applications and devices equipped to see and identify specific objects, especially words and phrases.There are several examples of AI seamlessly working to improve lives, including maps and navigation, facial recognition, e-payments, and of course, search engines which have become the how-to resources for virtually everything.A dominant rationale for championing AI is that it improves efficiency and saves time. That hits home with everyone who proclaims how busy they are and don't have enough time in the day.But at what cost?Goldman Sachs estimates 300 million jobs may be displaced or diminished by 2030 as automation accelerates. What’s worse, it is projected to exacerbate income inequality. Blue-collar workers, particularly those without college degrees, have seen wages decline as jobs are replaced by robotics and specialized software. Meanwhile, white-collar professionals with advanced degrees have largely benefited.The bottom line must be: Does AI make life better for the majority of people?As investments continue to be made in artificial intelligence, there must be commensurate commitments to emotional intelligence. This investment must be prolific throughout daily lives — in schools, workplaces and social organizations. It will pay handsome returns by turning down the temperature of conflicts, frustration and anger among those we interact with as neighbors and colleagues.From Mental Health America, four emotional intelligence building blocks include:1. Try to slow down your reactions to emotions — next time you feel angry, try to sit with it before lashing out. Why are you angry? What do you think was the emotion underneath the behavior?2. Think about your strengths and weaknesses. No one is good at everything. Know yourself and know when to ask for — or offer — help.3. Put in the effort to understand what people are communicating non-verbally. If you ask someone to help you with a project and they agree but sound hesitant, recognize that they may feel overwhelmed or confused, or they come from a different background and understanding than your own. It’s important to validate and address that before moving forward.4. Work on communicating effectively and openly. Make sure your main point is clear, cut out information that isn’t relevant to the person you’re talking with, and give your full attention when someone else is speaking.Artificial intelligence lacks a heart, mind and soul and cannot fill profound spheres of better collaboration, coordination and harmony. It doesn't feel joy, pain or empathy.Life demands that we find a prudent balance between the purely fiscal bottom line and the impact on humanity. Eliezer S. Yudkowsky, best known for popularizing ideas related to friendly artificial intelligence, summed it up this way: “By far the greatest danger of artificial intelligence is that people conclude too early that they understand it.”It's time to pump the brakes. Too many people are losing the capacity to slow down and reflect. Take full advantage of artificial intelligence within ethical, equitable and humanistic boundaries. Let’s also pave the way for a brighter, stronger and more socially just future by striking the right balance between human judgment and emotional intelligence buttressed by AI assistance.Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: jeskin@aol.comAbout Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons , an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest customized service, Fundraising Urgent Care, offers 48-hour turnaround in addressing general strategy and tactical challenges that require immediate responses.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: jeskin@aol.comLinksWebsite: www.eskinfundraisingtraining.com Newsletter sign-up: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/36Wz1P1 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons purchase: http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/10-simple-fundraising-lessons How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift purchase:http:// www.pathwaybookservice.com/products/how-to-score-your-first-or-next-million-dollar-gift?_pos=1&_psq=ho&_ss=e&_v=1.0 Nominate Your Non-Profit North Star Podcast:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.