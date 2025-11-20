Eskin Fundraising Training Presents Fundraising Manifesto

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons The easy-to-understand guide to seven-figure gifts. The non-profit sector has men, women and youth who are ready to lead

Following proven principles, sound strategies and best practices produce robust fundraising results.

Fundraisers believe. They dream. They make the impossible possible. And the can-do attitude is infectious. This kind of faith has, continues to and will always drive social change and a better world.” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What does it take for a strong professional or volunteer non-profit leader to be a successful fundraiser in an uber-competitive environment?There has been a laser-like focus on decoding this crucial challenge with momentum steadily growing as Eskin Fundraising Training has led more than 250 live and\or virtual learning community sessions. The purpose remains squarely focused on empowering the social sector with sound principles, proven strategies and best practices of the art and science of fundraising.This continues to heighten capacity in providing a highly interactive and engaging forums bringing together a learning community of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders to share wisdom, experience and personal insights in a shared quest to leave the world better off than was given to them.In the true spirit of a learning community, a wide range of different voices, perspectives and viewpoints enriches growth and development of everyone involved.The community is composed of the entire non-profit family including CEO's, Executive Directors, directors of development, other staff, board members, volunteers and donors who share the commitment to champion the noble missions of organizations that touch, improve and save more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.Participants represent organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country, and now even internationally.No single person has all the answers, but when the entire community comes together, virtually any question can be answered in the live or virtual meeting space.Building on the late Jerold Panas’ wisdom and inspiration, who emphasized "outsized optimism," Eskin Fundraising Training is proud to highlight 10 components of successful resource development initiatives.1. Visionary leaders don’t shirk from impossible dreams, they welcome them. The non-profit sector is led by a diverse special breed of men, women and children. Though their stories, motivations, backgrounds, and missions might be different; they share an unrelenting commitment to make a profound difference in the world.2. Passion is a superpower. It fuels a quest to defy the odds and continuously aim and reach higher. Here’s the rub — it's infectious. When others believe in you, you believe in yourself, and you believe in others. When life has its way of draining the supply, fundraisers find a way of manufacturing more hope. The non-profit sector embraces the idea that it can take matters into their own hands and that more is possible. This can-do attitude energizes, excites and inspires staff, donors and volunteers to accomplish amazing outcomes.3. Non-profit leaders are courageous. For sure, there will be setbacks, delays and frustration during the journey. Rejection is clearly not feared since nothing significant can be achieved in life hearing “no” and stumbling. Successful leaders reflect on lessons learned and opportunities for improvement and push steadily forward.4. Being specific in solicitations. We live in a price tag-oriented marketplace and philanthropy is no different. When making a solicitation, always ask for a specific amount, a specific purpose to be paid by specific time. Open ended solicitations compromise gift potential.5. Continuous improvement is a way of life. Non-profit leaders, especially when developing resources, recognize that every meeting with donor prospects whether the response is yes, no, or we need more time, is an invaluable opportunity to learn, grow and replace the fear of asking with comfort and confidence. Non-profit leaders also welcome opportunities to exchange ideas, experiences and insights with both peers and so-called competitors in the social sector.6. Those who choose not to support the cause aren’t bad people. Not at all. Never forget that donors are placed in the excruciatingly difficult position of having to make decisions not between the good and the bad but between the good and the good. It’s a matter of aligning the organization’s mission with the donor prospect’s values, priorities and needs that can change over time.7. Thanking for gifts throughout the year. A good rule of thumb is 7X — meaning every donor should be thanked in seven different ways throughout the year. This can be achieved through a variety of effective ways both publicly and privately.8. Communicating the impact of gifts of time, talent and treasure. How has each dollar or volunteer hour invested moved the needle touching improving, and saving more lives, especially helping those who are struggling? Sending brief impact videos is a popular and cost-effective method for conveying core messages.9. Engage everyone in the non-profit family in resource development. Staff, board and volunteers can contribute mightily to success without ever having to ask for gifts themselves. They can identify likely prospects from their professional, personal and civic networks, breaking the ice and introducing them to the mission, and be part of the stewardship phase in acknowledging and thanking donors for their gifts. When the time is right, professional staff or volunteers who are comfortable with asking can step in to make the solicitation.10. One final shining characteristic of successful fundraisers: They have the humility to understand that it’s not about them. It’s about the mission, the donors and especially those who benefit from the boundless variety of much needed services that promote good works. Fundraisers are facilitators of a magnificent process that brings out the best in humanity.The philanthropic ecosystem encompasses more than 1.5 million organizations, 13 million employees, 24 million board members, nearly 80 million volunteers and hundreds of millions of donors from all different socio-economic backgrounds. Donors range from the amazing MacKenzie Scott who has contributed more than $20 billion to 2,500 non-profits with no strings attached to the neighbor next door who weekly places $10 in the collection plate cumulating in nearly $600 billion annually. MacKenzie Scott would be the first to remind us that everyone who contributes time, talent and treasure is indeed a philanthropist.Embracing the fundraising manifesto provides a firm foundation for paving the way for a brighter, stronger and more socially just future for all of us.Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail: jeskin@aol.comAbout Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons , an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift , 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. 