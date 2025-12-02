Fairfax, VA Criminal Defense Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers for 2026

Best Lawyers Awards 2026

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robinson Law, PLLC is proud to announce that it has received the award of Best Law Firm for 2026. Moreover, two prominent attorneys from the firm, Michael A. Robinson and Benjamin Griffitts, have both been named as Best Lawyers in the area of Criminal Defense. These awards highlight the firm’s track record of securing favorable outcomes and the professional integrity of Mr. Robinson and Mr. Griffitts.

Attorney Michael A. Robinson is the president and founder of Robinson Law, PLLC. He first became licensed to practice law in 2006, and for years, he served as a prosecutor, investigating a wide variety of cases ranging from minor traffic offenses to violent felonies. He would later establish Robinson Law, PLLC with the goal of providing affordable legal counsel and representation for residents of northern Virginia. He is an active member of many professional associations, including the Fairfax Bar Association, the National Academy of DUI Attorneys, and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.

Attorney Benjamin Griffitts is a criminal law attorney with two decades of experience defending clients accused of traffic infractions, misdemeanors, and felonies up to and including homicide. In his career, he has been named as a “Top 40 Under 40” Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers Association, and he is a two-time recipient of the Client’s Choice award for Avvo.

Best Lawyers is a global directory that highlights top-performing legal professionals, serving as a valuable resource for attorneys and prospective clients. The Best Law Firm award is assessed based on client reviews and professional references, reviewing the firm’s cost-effectiveness, civility, experience, and responsiveness.

Based in Fairfax, VA, Robinson Law, PLLC provides comprehensive legal services for clients in the areas of criminal defense and personal injury. We represent clients throughout the greater Northern Virginia area, including Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties.

