Lombard, IL Family Law Firm Promotes Attorney Jessica Wollwage-Rymut to Partner

Family Law Attorney Jessica Wollwage-Rymut

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A. Traub & Associates, a DuPage County law firm, is proud to announce that Attorney Jessica Wollwage-Rymut has been promoted to Partner. After more than a decade with the firm, Jessica has become a steady and trusted presence for families navigating some of the most personal and difficult moments of their lives. Her compassion, thoughtful approach, and dedication have shaped not only the experience of her clients but the culture of the firm itself.

“Jessica is an exceptional attorney whose judgment, work ethic, and heart have made her indispensable to our clients and our team. Her promotion to Partner is a testament to her skill and her character,” said founder Angel Traub. Jessica has become an indispensable member of the team due to her focus on meeting the needs of families as they address issues related to divorce, child custody, and other legal concerns. With her ability to address complex legal and financial matters while working to resolve disputes amicably, she can help families navigate difficult cases and find effective solutions.

Since joining the Illinois bar in 2011, Jessica has focused her practice on divorce, child support and parentage matters, guardianship, adoption, probate, and other family-centered issues. She is a graduate of Chicago-Kent College of Law, where her early work with IllinoisLegalAid.org grounded her career in service and advocacy. That commitment has remained at the core of her practice, guiding how she supports clients who are facing life-changing decisions.

Jessica is also highly involved in the Illinois legal community. She is a member of the DuPage County Bar Association, the Northwest Suburban Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association. In addition to her leadership roles, including serving as President of the DuPage Bar Foundation in 2024, she has earned repeated recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the last five years.

About A. Traub & Associates

Led by Attorney Angel Traub, A. Traub & Associates is a family-focused law firm with offices in DuPage County and Suburban Cook County. The firm emphasizes clear communication, teamwork, and genuinely understanding the people they serve. Attorneys take time to learn each client’s story so they can create practical, personalized strategies that feel grounded in real-world needs.

The firm represents clients in a wide range of family law and estate planning matters, including divorce, parentage, adoption, guardianships, wills, trusts, and advance directives. Whether a client is planning for the future or navigating an unexpected challenge, A. Traub & Associates provides steady guidance and strong advocacy rooted in care.

Prospective clients can learn more about the firm by visiting https://www.atclaw.com/. To schedule a confidential consultation, call 630-426-0196.



