New Braunfels, TX Personal Injury Firm Announces Winner of Justice for All Scholarship

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bettersworth Law Firm is excited to announce the latest winner of our Justice for All Scholarship. After carefully considering all candidates, we have selected Doralilia De la Pena to receive the $1,000 award, supporting her further education in the study of law. The Justice for All Scholarship reflects our firm’s commitment to fair outcomes in the legal system.

A current student at St. Mary’s University School of Law, Doralilia is a strong believer that the law should reflect the values of the people. She is passionate about protecting the integrity of democracy, and in her career, she hopes to represent marginalized communities in decision-making spaces. At present, Doralilia hopes to specialize in family law and public policy so that she can use her legal training to help people in need.

The Justice for All Scholarship is open to students with a GPA of 3.0 or above who are pursuing a career in law enforcement or the legal profession. Students pursuing a degree in government or pre-law are also welcome to apply. Applications for the Spring 2026 semester are currently open, with a deadline of March 18, 2026. For more information about eligibility and application requirements, visit https://www.bettersworthlaw.com/scholarship.

About the Bettersworth Law Firm

The Bettersworth Law Firm is located in New Braunfels, TX, and serves clients across South Central Texas. We are equipped to handle a variety of legal matters, including personal injury cases, divorces, commercial litigation, and more.

We offer free consultations for injury cases. You can learn more about our legal services at https://www.bettersworthlaw.com, and we answer calls 24/7 at 830-606-0404.

Legal Disclaimer:

