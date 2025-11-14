Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,613 in the last 365 days.

New Braunfels, TX Personal Injury Firm Announces Winner of Justice for All Scholarship

Justice for All Scholarship Winner

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bettersworth Law Firm is excited to announce the latest winner of our Justice for All Scholarship. After carefully considering all candidates, we have selected Doralilia De la Pena to receive the $1,000 award, supporting her further education in the study of law. The Justice for All Scholarship reflects our firm’s commitment to fair outcomes in the legal system.

A current student at St. Mary’s University School of Law, Doralilia is a strong believer that the law should reflect the values of the people. She is passionate about protecting the integrity of democracy, and in her career, she hopes to represent marginalized communities in decision-making spaces. At present, Doralilia hopes to specialize in family law and public policy so that she can use her legal training to help people in need.

The Justice for All Scholarship is open to students with a GPA of 3.0 or above who are pursuing a career in law enforcement or the legal profession. Students pursuing a degree in government or pre-law are also welcome to apply. Applications for the Spring 2026 semester are currently open, with a deadline of March 18, 2026. For more information about eligibility and application requirements, visit https://www.bettersworthlaw.com/scholarship.

About the Bettersworth Law Firm
The Bettersworth Law Firm is located in New Braunfels, TX, and serves clients across South Central Texas. We are equipped to handle a variety of legal matters, including personal injury cases, divorces, commercial litigation, and more.

We offer free consultations for injury cases. You can learn more about our legal services at https://www.bettersworthlaw.com, and we answer calls 24/7 at 830-606-0404.

OVC INC
OVC INC
+1 6306358000
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Braunfels, TX Personal Injury Firm Announces Winner of Justice for All Scholarship

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more