Royalton Barracks / Arrest on In State Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2006533
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Poole
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/1/25, 0420 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Macintosh Hill Rd., Bethel
VIOLATION: Arrest warrant
ACCUSED: Justin Paquette
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/25 at approximately 0420hrs there was a report of a motor vehicle crash on Macintosh Hill Rd. in the Town of Bethel. Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered the operator Paquette (37) had an active arrest warrant. Paquette was taken into custody and later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Paquette was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court on 12/1/25 at 1230hrs.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/1/25, 1230hrs
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.