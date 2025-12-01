Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Arrest on In State Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2006533

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Poole

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/1/25, 0420 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Macintosh Hill Rd., Bethel

VIOLATION: Arrest warrant

 

ACCUSED: Justin Paquette

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/1/25 at approximately 0420hrs there was a report of a motor vehicle crash on Macintosh Hill Rd. in the Town of Bethel. Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered the operator Paquette (37) had an active arrest warrant. Paquette was taken into custody and later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Paquette was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court on 12/1/25 at 1230hrs.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/1/25, 1230hrs

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: NO

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


